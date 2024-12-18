12/18/2024 at 7:53 p.m.





















Cluster Kiluvachaired by Felix Revueltahas announced the acquisition of the Hotel Helvetia & Region in Switzerland for a value of nine million euros, according to a statement this Wednesday.

This operation expands the group’s presence in the hotel sectorsince he is also the owner of the Hotel Las Dunas, located in Estepona (Málaga).

“The incorporation of Helvetia & Region to the portfolio, together with the already consolidated Hotel Las Dunas, confirms Félix Revuelta’s vision of leading the hotel sector in strategic locations that combine luxury, nature and exclusivity,” the company highlighted.

On the French-Swiss border, the new establishment is linked to Portes du Soleil, the largest ski area in Europe, with more than 650 kilometers of slopes and 195 cable cars with views of the Alps.









Among its facilities, the Helvetia & Region has 28 rooms ranging from suites to double and triple rooms. In addition, it has conference rooms, a spa and a restaurant adapted to leisure and business travelers.