Felix Orode during a training session with San Lorenzo, in 2009. @felixorode (RR SS)

On Sunday, April 2, in an episode that was not recorded by television cameras or went viral on social networks, Nigerian striker Félix Orode suffered a new racist attack in Argentine soccer. What is particular about the attack is that this time it was not fired from the anonymity of the fans in the stands, as usually happens, but from the voice of another player on the field of play. Without the world significance of the Vinicius case, the episode still reveals that ethnic discrimination acts like active volcanoes, also in football: the lava of racial hatred is not always visible on the surface, but it can erupt at any time.

“I have an anguish… I cried almost all that day on the court and the next at home. It had been a long time since I was infected with such great hatred, I never felt an insult like that”, reconstructs the 32-year-old footballer who, after having arrived in the country in 2009 to play for San Lorenzo —one of the five big clubs in the country— , already faces the last stages of his career in the leagues of the interior of Argentina, a more chacarero football and away from the main focuses, but not for that reason absent of racism.

If the Colombian striker Hugo Rodallega said that they yelled at him “monkey and black” during the visit to the gymnastics stadium that his team, Independiente Santa Fe de Bogotá, made this Tuesday for the Copa Sudamericana – at the same time that Conmebol punished for 100,000 dollars to Racing for the racist gestures that his fans dedicated to Flamengo for the Copa Libertadores, on May 4—, Orode was attacked by a footballer from the rival team in the middle of a match.

Felix Orode during a game of the Argentine team CA Excursionistas, in 2014. @felixorode (RR SS)

“He yelled ‘black shit’ at me in the middle of a play, with the ‘r’ for ‘shit’ well marked, and that drove me crazy,” says the striker, who in 2023 started playing for the Social Moquehuá club in the championship of Chivilcoy, 165 kilometers west of Buenos Aires, one of the 220 leagues in the Interior that belong to the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The match against Once Tigres – the team to which Orode had belonged in 2022 – was not exactly the world final. In the lower stands of the Moquehuá stadium were the Nigerian’s family, his wife and his two children, a nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, all Argentines. For being one of the few sub-Saharan soccer players who played in the First Division of Argentina, but also for having built his life in the country in parallel to his professional career —after arriving in San Lorenzo he played for several teams in the Promotion—, Orode is a soccer player very loved by all the environment. Or so it seemed.

“I have a good relationship with Once Tigres, we won 1-0 and with 10 minutes to go I told a guy from the rival, who I didn’t know and he was hitting me, ‘hey, friend, we’re here to play with each other, not to be enemies. ‘, and that’s when I suddenly heard, very clearly, that he called me ‘black shit’”, says Orode. “I stayed in shock and I replied ‘What did you just say to me? Black shit?’, and I swear to God that if one of his colleagues didn’t stop me, I could have hit him”, he adds. According to witnesses, Orode had to be stopped between several teammates and rivals, while the striker’s wife went to speak with the attacker, who minutes later approached to apologize to the former player of the Nigerian Under-20 team.

Felix Orode during a match for the Nigerian under-20 team. @felixorode (RR SS)

“I didn’t accept them,” says Orode, “and with the fever I had at that moment I told him not to come near because we could end badly. The next day he wrote to me on WhatsApp, but I didn’t answer him either, I didn’t feel like it and I don’t feel like it. I was crying all that Monday, full of anguish. I didn’t want to cry in front of my children, because it’s not good for them to see me like this, but I couldn’t help it. They hugged me and I told them not to worry. I swear to God that whole week I couldn’t believe he said that to me, with that hate. If I come across it again, I don’t know how I’m going to react, ”says Orode, who, however, acknowledges that in his career in Argentine soccer he received many similar racial insults, especially in the lower categories.

“In San Lorenzo, in Nueva Chicago and in the CAI (a team from Patagonia that was in the Second Division when they hired Orode) nothing ever happened to me. But when I started playing for Excursionistas, Luján or Laferrere, clubs that were more of the Promotion, it became common for them to yell at me in stadiums “shit black”, “monkey” or “go to your country”. They told me a lot of times, I’m used to it, they are very spicy tournaments, but the other day was very strong. My colleagues have never seen me so angry ”, he maintains.

Orode’s usual sympathy does not match his lack of optimism for what is to come. “What happened to Vinicius will continue to happen. And maybe it happens to me too. Racism has seasons, sometimes it calms down and then it happens again, this sport is like that, ”says the striker who was hit by ethnic segregation on the pitch and at his home.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the latest news from the region.