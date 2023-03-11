Felix Maradiaga says that one of the worst tortures he received in El Chipote prison was not having access to a Bible or reading material. Now that the opposition candidate, arrested by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo in June 2021, reflects on his isolation in the cells in exile in the United States, he remembers Machiavelli, Cervantes and Marco Polo.

“One of the things that I was realizing is that, for example, the Quixote it began to be written from prison when Cervantes was imprisoned in Seville. Prince of Machiavelli the same. Marco Polo also wrote part of his works from prison… So it really struck me that these works were written in medieval prisons, almost caves, where these people had access to a pencil and paper. But we didn’t have that right in El Chipote,” says Maradiaga. “Those of us who are thinking men and women need reading. The extreme deprivation of any reading material is one of the harshest forms of torture there is.”

Since he was exiled, Maradiaga has revived his political activism. Although he says that he is trying to dedicate some time to “personal self-care”, the truth is that he is still at the foot of politics and in this interview with EL PAÍS he talks about his vision of a new scenario of totalitarianism in Nicaragua .

Ask. Were you one of the political prisoners who received the most physical abuse before you were arrested? How was the experience at El Chipote?

Answer. The prison experience was really hard. I describe those 611 days as a desert. Of those three months, I spent 77 days in solitary, to which were later added additional days in the punishment cell. During all the first months I started several hunger strikes demanding a call with my family, a Bible and access to my lawyer. They were very hard days. But one thing I can say is that unconsciously, without realizing it myself, I had been preparing for that moment for years.

Q. Beyond the prayers, what was he clinging to?

R. In the first place to my spirituality, to prayer. Secondly, I signed the idea that I was in that place because of my convictions. Curiously, years before I had read a book by Viktor Frankl, The man in search of meaning, in which he narrates his painful passage through the Holocaust in the concentration camps. And if I remember correctly, he said something like this about suffering: what makes you mature and grow as a person is that suffering has a purpose in life; a reason to live, why endure what you are going through. And once you understand that purpose, you can endure almost anything. I took refuge in my inner world to be able to find serenity in prayer, in fasting, but also in the indignation of what was happening in Nicaragua and in my life purpose in relation to the fight against the dictatorship. I mean, every day that I was there, I knew it was a way of protesting, since my voice had been silenced. I had been under house arrest for several months. So I always looked at jail as a form of civic struggle.

Q. Why do you think the regime decides to release and exile them?

R. The regime was unable to obtain the exchange for us that it hoped for. The international community did not bend its arm despite the arbitrary arrests it made with the pre-candidates and later expanded it. The community not only did not give in, but there were more sanctions. Secondly, we are in the international eye and Ortega has benefited greatly from the opposite. That is to say, when Nicaragua stops being news is when more arbitrariness has happened. And those arrests that had taken place between 2021 and even 2022, obviously I think they put him on the radar. And a third aspect that I cannot fail to mention is the international advocacy that a lot of people did. I particularly want to recognize the work of Berta [Valle]my wife, and Vicky’s [Cardenas]the wife of Juan Sebastián Chamorro, who traveled the world making an incredible impact.

Q. The Government runs out of chips when banishing them… Where are they located in this new scenario after their banishment?

R. The regime is humiliated before its own people, because this argument that it is sending us to the United States as mercenaries, not even the simplest Nicaraguan will buy it. They sent us to the United States, a country where, like it or not, has been seen as the priority migration alternative every time there is a political or economic crisis. Even many people of Sandinista origin have gone through long journeys on the border to find new opportunities. And suddenly they see that those whom Ortega referred to as criminals and terrorists are taking them out like heroes on a plane sent by the United States and received in Washington by all the authorities. Before his own people it will never be seen as a victory. That is why he proceeds, in my opinion, to take away our nationality. Not only because of the legal implications that he has in terms of restraints and confiscations, obviously, but to give his base support for this idea that he is sending the mercenaries to the United States.

Q. What happened in 2001 that prevented the opposition from forming a single bloc to confront Ortega? That’s what many analysts believe, apart from the repression, it made them more vulnerable…

R. I have a different reading than the analysts. I’m not that pessimistic about what was going on and I’ll explain why. In the first place, in February 2021, the most representative candidates in the organized groups, along with some independents, had reached a fairly firm agreement that we were not going to be divided. There had to be a process, whatever it was, in which an opposition candidate was chosen. I can assure you unequivocally that we were going to reach that decision. The other side of the coin is criticism. Indeed, we had not reached a unit of organizations, but of people. I think that this is the great lesson learned, that unity cannot necessarily be achieved around alphabet soup, but around principles, objectives and men and women committed to those principles. There were huge communication errors. For me, the biggest one was giving the image of personal controversies when among the main candidates, because we are no longer there, there is great friendship and cordiality. However, the way it was communicated outside was about a competitive process, which is normal in any other political context, but rather gave an image of fragmentation. And how do you learn from those mistakes? Trying to simplify the processes of building a united opposition front, that is, without so much organizational bureaucracy around it. But in addition to that with a greater desire to achieve it, because I was never convinced that everyone wanted unity… There were some political sectors, that public opinion knows about, that really benefited from not being able to build a unity or broad and strong coalition.

Q. Currently some voices, especially those who describe themselves as being on the right, persist in this ideological discussion of left and right that makes a lot of noise.

R. I’m going to tell you no holds barred. I am and have always been anti-Sandinista. I come from an anti-Sandinista experience of my whole life due to the confiscation that my family suffered, etc. But in that prison I saw many people suffer who not only came from historical Sandinism, but also recent ones, people who until very recently had been part of the public administration, of the Court of Justice. This leads me to a reflection that I had shared many times before my imprisonment, but now I want to ratify it frankly and firmly: Ortega does not make an exception among anyone who opposes his plans for a family dictatorship. and a succession plan. If the one who stands in front of him is someone who was once his ally, he will destroy it. I believe that all those with a commitment to human rights, freedom, justice and democracy have to show that this commitment is not from the abstract, but is concrete: to form a united front. This is a fight between tyranny and democracy. It is not a fight between left and right.

Q. While they were imprisoned, the Ortega-Murillos consolidated a totalitarian model. How do you interpret this new political context?

R. I think the regime is making a lot of mistakes and they have to be allowed to continue making them. Do not allow Ortega to bet that the opposition will not be able to unite. It is quite the opposite. The opposition has to take advantage of this moment when the world’s eyes are on Nicaragua to move on to a much more concrete stage of international pressure. Much of the international community reserved a number of further pressure actions. And I am going to give a concrete example with the subject of the CABEI (Central American Bank for Economic Integration)… It cannot be that the bank continues financing a dictatorship. There is no reasonable argument… Part of the international community was not totally convinced that in Nicaragua there was a single platform of opposition in case of an abrupt collapse of the dictatorship. So, to the extent that we can establish this united opposition front, the international community will take the next steps.

Q. How do you see Humberto Ortega’s proposal for a “truce” and that the way out is holding elections?

R. I do not agree. I have always believed that free elections are fundamental to any democracy. But for free elections there are fundamental preconditions and we are at this moment very far from those conditions. That there are no political prisoners and that there are electoral institutions that can be real arbitrators of a competition. We tried to go to an electoral process under Ortega’s flawed system because it was part of the strategy to remove his mask. I think it was right to lead him to make all these mistakes. But we did it at the cost of an enormous personal, family and human price. I don’t wish that imprisonment on anyone, but it was necessary to unmask Ortega. Why did Ortega imprison us? Precisely because he thought that, by not providing conditions for free elections, we were going to get out of the electoral process, leaving an argument to the international community that Ortega had no one to oppose him in an organized and unified way within Nicaragua. . And that is precisely my invitation to now move on to a new stage of civic, nonviolent struggle, with greater international pressure, but that will only happen if they see us united.

