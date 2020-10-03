D.he comedian and podcaster Felix Lobrecht (31) won the German Comedy Prize as best comedian. The Berliner received the award on Friday evening in Cologne, where he prevailed against his colleague Luke Mockridge, who had triumphed last year. The decision was made by the audience in an online vote. Lobrecht kept his acceptance speech emphatically short: “I haven’t prepared anything, people.”

But that didn’t stop there: a little later, Lobrecht was able to look forward to another award. In the “Best Comedy Podcaster” category, the “Mixed Hack” podcast, in which it can be heard with the author Tommi Schmitt, prevailed. In both cases, the decision was not made by a jury, but by the audience by voting. In 2018 Lobrecht, who is successful as a stand-up comedian, was named “Best Newcomer” at the Comedy Prize.

Other prizes went to ZDF’s “heute-show” as “Best Satire Show”, which last won this category in 2017. She prevailed against the ZDF production “Mann, Sieber!” And the 3sat show “Sebastian Pufpaff – Not yet shift!”, Which were also nominated in this category.

“The Martina Hill Show” (Sat.1) was voted “Best Sketch Comedy” by the audience.