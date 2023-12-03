The Portuguese striker, on loan to Barcelona, ​​scored the winning goal in the 28th minute with a wonderful touch and the ball went over goalkeeper Jan Oblak following a counterattack.

The hosts held firm in the face of continued pressure from coach Diego Simeone’s team, and Barcelona emerged victorious.

Barcelona occupies third place with 34 points, ahead of Atletico Madrid in the standings, but falls four points behind the top duo, Real Madrid and Girona.

With a game remaining in hand, Atletico ranks fourth with 31 points.

