It’s not Felix Klaus’s season so far. At the VfL Wolfsburg he can no longer get beyond short assignments. The 28-year-old is therefore facing a change.
For four years, Klaus Allofs was managing director and sports stand at VfL Wolfsburg. After a few seasons without a club, he signed on for the new season at Fortuna from Düsseldorf. There the promotion places are within reach.
However, further reinforcement would not harm the squad. Again Sports buzzer reported, Allofs could therefore land a Wolfsburg. Felix Klaus is the hottest candidate for a move this summer. The attacker himself should also push for an exit due to the low perspective with the wolves.
In Düsseldorf he could sustainably improve the offensive. After all, Klaus brings the experience from 165 top division games with him. He also completed some of them for Hannover 96. The Lower Saxony are also interested in signing the former young international.
However, it does not enjoy the highest priority. The Hanoverians also lack the necessary change. Without any further income, Fortuna will be able to take care of the details. The early departure was already on the way this week.
On Tuesday, Klaus wasn’t even part of the training group. It is not yet clear whether the attacker will be loaned out for the time being or a fixed fee. Without further assignments, he would have had four goal participations in Wolfsburg in two and a half years.
