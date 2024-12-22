He Betis Deportivowon the affiliate derby in Primera RFEF on Friday night by Sevilla Atlético by 1 to 0 thanks to goal by Marcos Fernández in the final stretch of the duel. In the celebration of the kids from Arzu, a familiar face and that has given the Betics very happy to see you there. It was about Felix Garreta. The centre-back, who continues to be on sick leave after the domestic accident he suffered in May that caused a traumatic brain injury with severe brain damage, has been training for several weeks in Seville after receiving the medical discharge at the end of October and did not hesitate to accompany to those who, before his transfer to Amorebieta, were his companions in the green and white quarry in the important duel against the eternal rival.

So the boy, After the victory, he did not hesitate to pose either with the rest of the boys led by the Dos Hermanas coach in the victory celebration photograph against Sevilla Atlético in the locker room of the Luis del Sol sports city. Thus, in the image, to the left below Mateo Floresin street clothes, since he was not called up by Betis Deportivo since he is in the first team dynamic, and together with Jesús RodríguezFélix Garreta appears in the photo of the victory in the subsidiary derby and that will be remembered for a long time.

It must be remembered that Betis informed end of october that Félix received “the medical discharge once neurological rehabilitation stage completed after the coma induced by craniocerebral trauma that he suffered last May.” In November the defender started a new phase of individual work supervised by the physical trainers of the heliopolitan club.

Precisely, in the first week of November, the Catalan central defender was received by the first team heliopolitan, with Manuel Pellegrini in front, in a training session at the Luis del Sol sports city. The entire first team showed him their support so that he recovers in the best possible way. and received from Isco he gift of one t-shirt of the first kit of this season 24-25 with your name and the number 35the one he used when debuted and played two games under the orders of the Chilean coach, one of LaLiga against Atheltic Club and another of the Copa del Rey against Ibizaboth of championship 22-23.