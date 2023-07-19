The Austrian rounded off a magnificent performance by surviving from the break and claimed victory at the top of Courchevel on July 19. In the fight for the yellow jersey, the Dane from Jumbo-Visma, Jonas Vingegaard, took advantage of Tadej Pogačar’s drop with 17 kilometers to go and took more than five extra minutes from him to knock out the general classification. “I’m gone, I’m dead,” said the Slovenian, who also suffered a fall during the race.

This Wednesday, July 19, the ‘queen’ stage of the 2023 Tour de France was held, with the last journey in the Alps that consisted of 166 kilometers between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel. Finishing off a remarkable effort, the Austrian Felix Gall was left with the victory, his first in the ‘grande boucle’, after resisting in the breakaway.

The AG2R Citroën rider was part of the initial breakaway made up of more than thirty riders, but he was the only one to survive a demanding day due to the terrain conditions and high temperatures.

With a time of 04h 49′ 08″, Gall reached the finish line 34 seconds before Simon Yates –of Jayco Alula- and 98” before Pello Bilbao –of Bahrain Victorious-, who closed the podium.

