The experienced Félix Fermín, new manager of the Cañeros de Los Mochis, was happy to be in the city and direct his first practice at the Chevron Park-Emilio Ibarra Almada

“Happy and excited to be here in Mochis, the truth is that I feel good, this organization I know won last year and to try to continue doing what has been done lately.”

The Dominican assures that he was impressed by the young talent that the organization has, for which he predicts a promising future due to the quality of the players.

“I had the chance to observe the team for 4 games over the weekend. The truth is that I was quite impressed by the young guys that this organization has a well-secured future for the next few years and I am truly very happy with what I saw in Mexico.”

Aware that in winter baseball, players gradually report to teams after a long season in the Mexican Baseball League, Femín hopes to have a complete team in the coming days.

“That’s the part of winter baseball, you know that they don’t all arrive together from the beginning, since the Summer season here is quite exhausting, it’s quite long and those players arrive in good shape and integrate into the team, I I think these days we will have a full team by the time the season starts.”

The quizqueyan points out that he did not hesitate for a moment to accept the challenge of reaching the champion team, since he feels he has enough capacity and the team has the quality to repeat the championship.

“You know that life is a challenge, life when you leave your house is a challenge, how God is going to help you return home, I have been involved in these duties as a leader for many years and When they hired me I didn’t hesitate to come even though the team had won last year because I know I have the ability and there are players with enough quality to repeat last year’s feat.”

Regarding the commitment of the Governor’s Cup that begins this Wednesday, the strategist assures that he will give it importance and will play with several elements that will be starters in the LAMP.

“It is the first time that I am on a Winter League team from the beginning and I know that it has a lot of meaning for the teams that are going to participate in that series, I have already spoken with the boys and tomorrow is going to be a little different than what we play in Mexico.”

We recommend you read:

The evening practice had many new faces, such as Yasmany Tomás, Eric Filia, Juan Gámez, Marco Jaime and Edgar Robles.