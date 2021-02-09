Félix Díaz took his public complaint against the Secretary of Human Rights on Tuesday, Horacio Pietragalla, to Justice. The leader of the original Qom people accused him by the crimes of “abuse of authority” and “violation of the duties of a public official”, after publicly revealing that the member of La Cámpora had demanded military for that group, as a condition to make cases of your claims.

Díaz publicly denounced those requests, after a meeting with the official and with the director of INAI, Magdalena Odarda, who maintained the last Wednesday at the headquarters of the Secretariat on the premises of the ExEsma. Now he appeared in the Courts of Comodoro Py and opened a court case that by lot fell into the office of Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi.

The Qom chief had revealed in radio statements that Pietragalla demanded that he be a military man for La Cámpora and the Government “so that (Mauricio) Macri does not return in 2023” and that to meet they demanded that he leave his cell phone outside the room “in a drawer”.

He also questioned that since it had been more than a year since they allowed him to enter to the offices they occupied at the Human Rights headquarters, as members of the advisory council of indigenous peoples that they have been members of since 2016 by presidential decree. Justly, the Qom leader appeared in court as the head of said council.

“Never in my life have I felt treated like Mr. Horacio Pietragalla treated me last night”said Félix Díaz after the meeting.

Félix Díaz greets Horacio Pietragalla at the meeting that unleashed the scandal. Photo: Secretariat for Human Rights

“We are going to work with you, but we are going to work on the electoral campaign so that in 2023 we continue to rule and we do not want the macrismo to return, with that condition “, is what Pietragalla would have told him, according to Díaz.

The chief also complained about the impediment to enter the property where he has offices. “We have personal things there and several times we try to enter but the security won’t let us. There is a transistor from the radio that I want to recover for the community, but they won’t even let us step on the ground, “complained Díaz.

“Pietragalla told us that he is a member of La Cámpora. They do not see me as an indigenous person, they see me as a macrista, they see me as an opponent, they tell me not to use the right-wing media ‘because we will not be able to help you,’ “added community leader Qom La Primavera.

Pietragalla denied the sayings of the chief. “Díaz came out to say that we had extorted him into working for us; it’s crazy and a lie“.

The meeting with Diaz had not been officially published on Pietragalla’s social networks until after Clarín echoed his claims on Radio Rivadavia.

And summon them to develop a joint work agenda that meets the needs of the communities. We promised to meet again next week. – Horacio Pietragalla Corti (@pietragallahora) February 4, 2021

Then, the official tweeted that the meeting was to “discuss the reality of the Indigenous Peoples in our country” and added; “We promised to meet again next week.” The formalization of the criminal complaint it would abort that possibility.

