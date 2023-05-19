Friday, May 19, 2023, 3:32 p.m.



The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, affirmed this Friday that the Government is already studying the aid that may correspond to the farmers affected by the hail cloud that descended on Lorca on May 13.

This was conveyed to the mayor, Diego José Mateos, during the visit that both made to the facilities of the new Alimer feed factory, which will open shortly in the Saprelorca industrial estate, which was also attended by the president of that cooperative, Julián Díaz, and the president of the Lorca employers’ association Ceclor, Juan Jódar.

Bolaños said that “never in history has the Government of Spain invested so much in Lorca” and cited the works on the AVE and the Palace of Justice. He also referred to the Government’s commitment “in moments of difficulty like those of last week with the hail” and explained that the damaged hectares are evaluated.

Mateos claimed that aid from the central government so that those affected can receive it “as soon as possible” and thanked Bolaños for his visit to Lorca and his interest in knowing “personally the situation” after the hailstorm on Saturday.