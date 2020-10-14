On October 14, 2012, all eyes were on him. That day, Felix Baumgartner decides to realize a crazy challenge that he had launched. After two and a half hours of ascent inside his capsule, he is ready to do the impossible: a parachute jump when he is 39 kilometers above the ground. Far above planes, this distance is equivalent to five times the height of Mount Everest or the distance between Avignon (Vaucluse) and Nîmes (Gard).

“I’m going home“: Here are his last words before setting off for an incredible jump. He broke the sound barrier with a fall of nearly 1350 km / h. He then triggers his parachute. This experience lasted only 9 minutes but it will have been scrutinized by the whole world. The event was filmed by 20 cameras with a live broadcast. This feat has given ideas to several companies which soon want to offer “micro gravity flights lasting between six and eight minutes“, reveals Michel Viso, head of astrobiology programs at the national center for space studies.

