Curious night session in the Bundestag: The AfD submits a motion to abolish the CO₂ price. The Green Felix Banaszak rejects it with four rhyming sentences.

Berlin – All against one: The AfD cannot rely on broad parliamentary support. In the Bundestag, the SPD, CDU, FDP, Greens and Left usually reject the proposals of the right-wing populists. This is nothing new. What is new, however, is that this can sometimes happen very quickly. Without lengthy debate and constant discussion. In a strange night session, MP Felix Banaszak (Greens) set a speed record.

Dismantled the AfD with a poem in the Bundestag: Felix Banaszak (Greens). © Bernd von Jutrczenka/Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Montage

Because with a simple quatrain, the Green politician made what was probably one of the shortest speeches in the history of the Bundestag. Like the news agency dpa reported that Felix Banaszak only needed 20 seconds to write a poem to speak out against the AfD’s demand for an abolition of CO₂ pricing. After the motion was introduced, Banaszak went to the lectern and wrote the following lines in rhyme:

Who is burdening the Bundestag so late? It’s the faction that nobody likes. She makes a request that you can’t escape. We reject it – yes, whatever else.

That’s it. According to the report, the Green man then went back to his seat and sat down. There was brief astonishment in the plenary session. The first to react was Bundestag Vice President Aydan Özoğuz (SPD), who chaired the meeting late on Thursday evening. According to her, she said she was not allowed to comment on the content Mirror. But her colleague had demonstrated very well how one could stay within his speaking time, she added at an advanced hour. A video of the poetry lesson was published on the Bundestag’s homepage and has since been circulating online on various platforms.

The AfD’s proposal on the CO2 price is now going back to the committee

The CO₂ price is intended to offer companies and private consumers an incentive to reduce the consumption of fossil energy. The CO₂ price is applied to emissions that arise from the combustion of fossil fuels and thus affect the climate. Companies that bring heating oil, natural gas, gasoline and diesel onto the market are obliged to purchase appropriate certificates because CO₂ is released when these heating and fuels are burned.

Such a tax also affects consumers – which is why the AfD parliamentary group is calling for “complete deletion without replacement” in its application. The plan so far is to increase the levy on January 1, 2024. But the topic is not completely off the table yet. Because of the rejection in the plenary session, the AfD’s application was initially referred back to the Climate Protection Committee. It remains to be seen whether there will be poems to be heard again.