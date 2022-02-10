Félix Auger-Aliassime has qualified for the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in Rotterdam at the expense of Andy Murray. The number nine in the world won convincingly against the former number one. It was 6-3 6-4.











Auger-Aliassime, who is participating for the fourth time in Rotterdam, broke Murray on love in his first service game after a double foul by Murray on the first break point. The Canadian was leading 4-0 after twenty minutes, but then Murray, who has dropped to place 95 in the world ranking due to injury, came into the game better. The Scot took advantage of his first break with a fantastic return and came back to 4-2, but the strong serving Auger-Aliassime didn’t let it go.

The 1,250 spectators in attendance gave their all to give Murray the strength he needed to get back into the game. Certainly when he was broken at 1-1, however, the dispute seemed settled. Great was therefore the surprise when Murray put a beautiful game on the mat after that new setback and severely punished all the sloppiness of Auger-Aliassime. See also Abu Dhabi Police activates the speed reduction system on two streets

Former tournament winner Murray (he won the tournament in 2009) wanted to avoid an early retirement in his seventh participation, but could not prevent him from being broken again at 2-2 and this time the cake was finally finished. Auger-Aliassime easily ran to 4-2 and now held the break. The first match point was curious: Murray’s hat fell off his head halfway through the rally, forcing the point to be replayed. Murray survived the first match point after that, but had to capitulate on the second.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.