“A dream come true, very happy for the debut.” This is how the youth squad Félix Alonso Expósito (12/29/2000) expressed himself on social networks, who debuted with the Tenerife shirt against Real Oviedo. There were just a few minutes in the epilogue of the 2-2 draw, but enough for Saturday, May 29, 2021, to be engraved forever.

In the final stretch of the season, the midfielder joined the training sessions with the first team under the orders of Luis Miguel Ramis and attended several calls. A player with good ball handling, with a privileged physique and who can play in the pivot alone or with a teammate. After passing through Sobradillo and Santa Úrsula, he arrived at the Blue and White affiliate last summer. He’s probably in the next preseason.

Thus, Félix became the 30th footballer to participate in the recently concluded season of Tenerife. These figures are similar to those of recent years since last year, for example, 31 footballers were used and in the 19/20 campaign there were 29. Of course, he was not the only squad player to have his first minutes since in the Copa del Rey against Sestao River, striker Dylan Perera made his debut (05/11/2003).

Throughout the tournament, there were also several other young players from the lower ranks who were training with the first team, but did not get to play. At the beginning of the competition, while the reinforcements were arriving, Fran Fernández summoned defenders Omar Jaiteh or Borja Bethencourt or David Rodríguez in several games, who were on the bench in the opening days.

As the weeks went by, goalkeepers Víctor Méndez and Ale Medina were also part of the sessions with the professionals and even made the call in numerous games. The left-handed side Yeremi Socorro was also present in one of them (against Almería).

Both Javi Alonso with 27 games played and Jorge Padilla, with 19, were the ‘representatives’ of the Geneto Factory this season. The first, after overcoming an extra-sporting mishap, was gaining the confidence of Ramis and ended up being fixed in the double pivot, while the second, did not quite convince the technician and his contribution in the final section was scarce.