Since Felipe VI acceded to the throne, he has chosen different settings to deliver his Christmas message. From a Zarzuela living room in 2014 he went to the Royal Palace the following year. Back at his official residence, two places have been chosen: his office and the audience room. He returned to the latter, employed since 2017, this week to record his Christmas Eve speech, the most personal of those he has delivered throughout the year. Dressed in a navy blue suit, light blue shirt and maroon striped tie, the King called to “strengthen the institutions” from the Constitution and for the general interest in full institutional clash as a result of the unprecedented decision adopted last Monday by the Constitutional Court, coupled with the situation difficult to justify blocking the renewals of this body and the CGPJ.

Twelve and a half minutes of intervention in which on this occasion there was not a single reference to Juan Carlos I, who has lived in Abu Dhabi since August 2020, and in which the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía played a role again relevant. In the images that accompanied the video, a photo of the King and Queen appeared with their daughters during the visit last April to the Ukrainian refugees in a center in Pozuelo de Alarcón; of the two young women in Figueres or during their attendance in London at the match between the women’s soccer team and Denmark. In the last year, and despite her studies abroad, Leonor de Borbón has intensified her institutional role, starring in new solo acts.

The other image that the monarch wanted to highlight is a photograph of the gala dinner that the Kings offered last June at the Royal Palace to entertain the heads of State and Government who participated in the NATO Summit and to which Don Felipe referred to in his Christmas Eve speech.