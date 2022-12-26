COLPISA Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:04



The ninth Christmas message from King Felipe VI since he took office in 2014 recorded an average audience of 6.7 million viewers, which represents a decrease of 1.2 million viewers, according to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación .

This year’s King’s message registered a 64.5% audience share in the total of 30 channels that broadcast the speech live, which represents an increase of 4 tenths of audience share compared to the previous year.

In addition, total television consumption was 10.4 million, down almost 2 million (-16%) in comparison with the message of 2021 (12.4 million).

Felipe VI’s 2022 message began at 9:00 p.m. and ended at 9:12 p.m., one minute before the message delivered last year.

In his speech, the King called to “strengthen the institutions” from the Constitution and for the general interest. Felipe VI appeals to “unity” because division “makes democracies more fragile.” He condemns the war in Ukraine and demands protection for the most vulnerable in the face of the energy crisis and the rise in food prices.