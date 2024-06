Sunday, June 23, 2024, 7:13 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

In this situation that many analysts consider “pre-war” due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, began this Sunday his first visit to the Baltic countries, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, bordering the State chaired by Vladimir Putin. Besides …

This content is exclusive for subscribers