The visit of the Spanish Royal Family to Mallorca during Holy Week was a tradition from which relatives left for different reasons until it ended up fading away. Only Queen Sofía and her sister Irene of hers remained faithful to this destiny. This year, the novelty was that Iñaki Urdangarín chose the island to spend a few days with his current partner, Ainhoa ​​Armentia. It was last Thursday when a friend came to pick them up to take them to the hotel where they are staying. However, the surprise has come when it is revealed that King Felipe VI has also decided to make a getaway to Palma where, in addition to coinciding with his mother and his aunt, he has enjoyed friends.

El Monarca went with his gang to Sandro’s Italian restaurant, very popular in the area, especially after actor Morgan Freeman stopped by. From the restaurant itself, they told on their social networks that they had experienced “a very special moment for our entire team.” The establishment has published two photographs in which Felipe VI can be seen in the company of the professionals of the house. «Royal visit at Sandro Restaurant. Yesterday we had the honor of receiving HM King Felipe VI in our restaurant”, indicates the text in which they also thank him for the visit.

Wearing an informal image, with brown pants and a black jacket, a smiling Felipe VI is seen who, according to the local newspaper ‘Última Hora’, tasted typical Italian dishes such as rosemary focaccia or vitello tonnato. The monarch opted for pasta as his main course. As he has done on other outings with friends, there was no shortage of shared dessert, which on this occasion consisted of an assortment that included panna cotta and tiramisu.