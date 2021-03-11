Felipe VI and Doña Letizia have chaired this Thursday the State act of recognition and memory that this year has been held at the Royal Palace of Madrid on the occasion of the European Day of the Victims of Terrorism, just 17 years after the terrorist attacks. March 11, 2004, which killed 193 people in the capital of Spain. In addition to the King, the president, Pedro Sanchez, and its full Government, with the exception of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health and Agriculture and Fisheries, who have not been able to attend due to scheduling reasons. Also attending are representatives of the European Community institutions, led by the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, and the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson.

The monarch has defended that the victims of terrorism “are an ethical reference of our society.” In addition, he had special words for the 11-M attack: «Today is a particularly emotional day for all of us, also for the Queen and for me. 17 years ago Spain suffered the bloodiest attack in its history, also in Europe. Terror attacked our coexistence. Nothing can make us forget the value of those people who cared for the wounded and their families. In addition to being an attack on life, it was intended to undermine the pillars on which our nation has been built.

Felipe VI also that Europeans «must be united in solidarity and in the fight against terror. Wherever it comes from.

Felipe VI raised last year in Paris, on the occasion of the 16th edition that took place in France, the wish that Madrid organize and be the scene of this commemoration on the day that marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks that caused death of 193 people.

The event, which will be conducted by the journalist Pepa Bueno, will feature the participation of two young students who will read the preamble to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the intervention of the King, the president of the Victims of Terrorism Foundation, Tomás Caballero, and the director of Victims-Europe, Philippe Vansteenkiste.

The National Orchestra of Spain, directed by David Afkham, and the National Choir of Spain, directed by Miguel Ángel García Cañamero, will perform several pieces during the act, while the director of the National Ballet, Rubén Olmo, will perform “Danza del Ave Fénix”, a allegory of revival.

The European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Terrorism was established after the Madrid attacks in 2004. It was in the European Parliament, where, by a majority of votes, it was approved by the European Council.

The celebration of the European Day of the Victims of Terrorism is a way of honoring all the victims who have been left with sequelae or who have lost their lives due to terrorist attacks. Tomorrow’s event will be a State act of accompaniment and closeness to the victims and their families.