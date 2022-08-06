Two years after his ‘voluntary exile’ in Abu Dhabi, the shadow of Juan Carlos de Borbón seems less elongated and Felipe VI begins to catch his breath. With the clouds cleared from his judicial horizon and any plan for the return of the emeritus postponed ‘sine die’ after the media spectacle this spring in Sanxenxo, the King concentrates his efforts on polishing the Crown to recover the prestige of yesteryear. And, according to private surveys – the Center for Sociological Research stopped asking about the monarchy in 2015 – the Royal House has picked up cruising speed in the degree of acceptance of the Spanish despite the multiple bruises suffered in this time.

The “renovated monarchy in a new time”, as Don Felipe defined it in his proclamation speech, has been taking expression in concrete control and transparency measures that have served to strengthen its image and breathe oxygen into the Head of State. It was on April 26 when the Government, at the request of the monarch, approved a royal decree that reforms the structure and operation of the institution by which the Casa del Rey will submit its accounting to the control of the Court of Accounts.

The head of state also decided to continue to distance himself from his father and made his assets public, which amounts to 2.5 million euros between bank accounts, art objects, antiques and personal jewelry. He has no homes or assets or deposits abroad. In March 2019, once Felipe VI knew, in part, the opaque finances of his father, he renounced before a notary –also on behalf of the Princess of Asturias–, any testamentary right that could correspond to those amounts.

All these measures have served to revitalize the image of a Crown hit in the last 28 months by the incessant trickle of news that fueled its disrepute. Also to improve citizens’ confidence in the King’s capabilities, to which his role at the last NATO Summit in Madrid, where Felipe VI played a relevant role, has contributed. The monarch acted as the perfect host together with Doña Letizia, who devoted herself to making her stay entertaining and interesting, with a parallel agenda, for the companions of the heads of state and government who attended the event.

stress test



Looking back, it has not been an easy reign for Don Felipe. It was unimaginable in June 2014 when he acceded to the throne that the Crown would experience a permanent ‘stress test’. With the ‘Nóos case’ boiling over, among his first decisions as head of state was to withdraw the title of Duchess of Palma from her sister Cristina and her husband Iñaki Urdangarin, who would end up in prison.

At the same time, Spain entered a period of political instability, with an increasingly fragmented Congress. In ten months, two general elections were held (in 2019 there were another two) and five official rounds of consultations – he has eight in total compared to the ten that his father called in 39 years. After 20-D of 2015, even, he experienced two unusual events: proposing the leader of the most voted party, Mariano Rajoy, as a candidate for the Presidency of the Government, and he resigned instantly. Or the fact that weeks later he proposed Pedro Sánchez as a candidate, the leader who supposedly gathered more support in Parliament and the socialist failed, for the first time since 1978, by not achieving a sufficient majority to be invested. His is being a reign full of first times: he has seen the first motion of censure prosper and give birth to the first coalition government.

In October 2017, the attack of the Catalan sovereigntists with the celebration of an illegal referendum led to his intervention as head of state in a televised speech, which still raises blisters among the independence movement because it laid the foundations for the application of article 155 and which led for Don Felipe to be named a ‘non grata’ person in Catalonia. With the arrival of the pandemic, which devastated everything in its path, leaving behind more than 110,000 recorded deaths, the King once again addressed the nation to ask for unity against the coronavirus. Another virus forced Felipe VI to intervene and take drastic measures to stop the spread of it. The shadows of suspicion about Juan Carlos de Borbón’s business abroad led the monarch to build a firewall against his father to safeguard the institution that, a priori, has had an effect.