Felipe VI presided over the delivery of dispatches from the 72nd class of the Diplomatic School this Thursday. Accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya; The King wanted to remind the new diplomats of his “permanent commitment to serve Spain” in the midst of the crisis with Morocco. Although he has not made direct mention of this case, the monarch has remarked that “Spain is Europe, and Europe is an inseparable part of our identity.”

Don Felipe has reminded the new members of the diplomatic corps that they will «defend and promote the interests of Spain, fully aware that they are linked to those of the Europe to which we belong and our commitment to the welfare and progress of all the international community ”.

Unleashed the crisis in Ceuta, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, called on Rabat to resolve the situation as good neighbors “from the respect of territorial integrity” and recalled that the Spanish borders are also European. The Executive also received the support of the European Union, which is very concerned at this time about the situation on the southern border. “Our country is part of a European project of progress and well-being, in a world defined by growing complexity” the king.

Moncloa does not rule out ending up asking for the mediation of Felipe VI, who maintains important ties of friendship with Mohamed VI, the result of the intense relationship that his parents already had. González Laya already assured on Wednesday in an interview in RNE that “every approach mission must have a discretion to be effective.” “The most prudent thing for me will be to remain discreet about which channels are being used or can be used to move positions closer together in this situation,” he added.