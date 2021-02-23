King Felipe VI has highlighted the “decisive” role of Juan Carlos I in aborting the attempted coup that shook the Congress of Deputies this Tuesday 40 years ago and that put the incipient Spanish democracy in check. In an act marked by health measures (masks, safety distance and greetings with the hand on the chest instead of the traditional hand kissing), the President of the Government, Pedro, has gathered in the Hall of Lost Steps of the Lower House Sánchez, his vice presidents, as well as the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the two parents of the Constitution who remain alive, Miquel Roca and Miguel Herrero and Rodríguez de Miñón, as well as other State authorities such as the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet .

Precisely, the emeritus, one of the main protagonists of that historical event, has been the main absence of the day, finding himself residing in Abu Dhabi after his departure from Spain in August. His son, on the other hand, had this in mind in his speech and recalled that “King Juan Carlos assumed his responsibility and his commitment to the Constitution”, before noting that that day “all the necessary measures were taken to guarantee constitutional order ». The King also recalled his father’s television speech, which he witnessed, as a child, in the first person. «I was witness as a child and I learned the incalculable value of democracy. Millions of Spaniards have that night etched in our memory ». “The institutional and citizen rejection of the breakdown of our framework of coexistence was decisive,” he continued.

Felipe VI has also defended the 1978 Constitution as a “framework of conviction among all Spaniards.” “When we celebrate the victory of democracy it is a very opportune occasion to recognize and extol the values ​​and principles of the Constitution. We owe it to those who defended it then, we owe it to the new generations, in whose hands will be the future of Spain. In short, we owe it to the Spanish people, who days later expressed their defense of freedom, democracy and the Constitution, “concluded the King, who said goodbye, thanking him in all the official languages ​​of the State.

His speech has provoked widespread applause among the small number of attendees – if compared to other events held in Congress not affected by the pandemic. However, the vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has preferred to remain with his arms crossed. The also leader of United We Can, together with other members of his party, began a campaign two weeks ago to denounce what he understands as “lack of democratic normality” in Spain.

On the democratic quality pivoted the intervention of the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, who intervened before the monarch. “Without forgetting the attack then suffered, society can see, above all, the solidity of our democratic system. A society that has given birth to a democracy recognized in the world and fully integrated in the free states, ”he pointed out.

Video.



Speech of Felipe VI. /

Atlas

Before, the president of the Congress, Meritxell Batet, had received Felipe VI in the Carrera de San Jerónimo together with the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; the president of the Senate, Pilar Llop; the president of the Constitutional Court, Juan José González Rivas; and the president of the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary, Carlos Lesmes. Felipe VI was received with applause and shouts of “Long live the King.” As is usual when he attends Congress, Felipe VI has accessed the Palace of Congress through what is known as the Puerta de los Leones, which is only open on special occasions.

The last time the King was in Congress was on February 2 of last year to attend the Solemn Opening of the Cortes Generales of the XIV legislature. A year later, he has returned to the Palacio de San Jerónimo on this occasion to commemorate the failure of the coup.

Plantón of the independentistas



In the morning, representatives of ERC, Junts, PDeCat, BNG, CUP and EH Bildu have signed a manifesto explaining their absence in said ceremony because they consider that their objective is to end “the regime of 78” and the institutions that embody it, such as the crown.

In a joint appearance in the lower house, representatives of these six parties have criticized what they understand as a period of “national and social denial of the rights and freedoms of our societies and our peoples.” The PNV has not finally joined in the signing of this manifesto.

They have also warned that while the State continues to be supported by the same political, judicial, police and monarchical estates as 40 years ago and the “right to self-determination” is not recognized and there continue to be “political prisoners, exiles and repression”, ” neither will there be democratic normality nor will this State be considered a full democracy.

Declassification of documents



At the same time, these pro-independence and nationalist forces have registered in Congress on Tuesday a non-law proposal demanding, 40 years after 23-F, the declassification of documents in order to know “exactly” each document, each recording, each information significant that it is in the power of the Spanish State and that it contributes “light and stenographers” to the real events that led to that coup attempt.