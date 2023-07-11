King Felipe VI chaired this Tuesday the delivery of Royal Offices 2023 of new officers to a total of 125 new lieutenants of the Air Force, 10 percent women, who finished their studies at the General Air Academy (AGA) of San Javier (Murcia).

Precisely, the students who leave as lieutenants with their offices are the last promotion to fly the C-101 plane of the Eagle Patrol. As of today it is only operational by the Eagle Patrol and from the next promotion, the students will use the PC-21 Pilatus (E.27); in fact those who are in 4th grade already use it. The AGA already has 24 aircraft, and the incorporation of 14 additional E.27s is planned in the coming years.

The act, which began around 10:00 am with the arrival of His Majesty the King, took place in the parade ground of the San Javier General Air Academy, where the student battalion was already formed, as well as authorities, relatives and friends of the students of the Academy, with close to a thousand guests.

In addition to Felipe, the act was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Air and Space Army (JEMA), General Javier Salto; the colonel director of the AGA, Pascual Soria; and other military authorities.

The civil authorities were the acting president of the Community, Fernando López Miras; the president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez; the government delegate, Francisco Jiménez; and the mayors of San Javier and Los Alcázares, José Miguel Luengo and Mario Cervera, respectively.

Don Felipe was received at the parade ground of the AGA, an institution that celebrates 80 years. They were honored there and the Spanish anthem was performed by the Music Unit of the Academy.

Felipe VI, who received his office at the hands of his father, King Juan Carlos I, in 1989, proceeded to review the troops. Next, the military archbishop of Madrid, Monsignor Juan Antonio Aznárez, read a thanksgiving prayer and asked for blessings for families and prosperity at work.

The act continued with the relay of the AGA standard bearer, a traditional event in which a fourth-year student who picks up the relay to carry the banner for the next year is honored. Later, the King delivered the offices to the number one of the promotion in each specialty.

Of the 125 officers who obtained their offices, 96 of them, including 3 women, belong to the LXXIV promotion of the General Corps of the Air Force-EOF; 12 from the Air Force Quartermaster Corps (EOF); and 17 from the Corps of Engineers.

King Felipe VI also gave the decorations to the number 1 of each specialty of the 74th Promotion of the General Corps of the Air Force EOF Fernando López and Abraham Rodríguez, of the General Corps of the Officers Scale; Leonardo García, from the Corps of Engineers; and from the Quartermaster Corps, Alberto Royo.

It should be remembered that the 125 students who finished their training also studied the Degree in Industrial Organization Engineering, taught by the University Center for Defense in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT).

The colonel director of the AGA, Pascual Soria, took the floor to thank the King for his presence, and addressed the lieutenants, who reminded them that during his presence at the AGA there were “emotional and difficult moments that have forged you ».

“Those of you who are officers are backed by complete training and preparation, you are a new generation of officers and the future leadership of the Air Force and Space will be in our hands,” he said.

Also, he took advantage of his speech to congratulate the number of promotions: “Never give up in the search for the path to excellence.”

The event ended with an aerial and ground parade, as well as a tribute to those who gave their lives for Spain. It was made up of 4 Pilatus planes and 7 C-101 planes from the Águila Patrol that flew over García Morato avenue, and another land plane in which the Student Squad with the Music Unit paraded before El Rey, as well as a tribute to those who They gave their lives for Spain and the interpretation of the Spanish anthem by the AGA Music Unit. Later, the guests attended the wine of honor.

When the act concluded on the parade ground of the AGA and moments before attending the air and ground parade, the King addressed the already lieutenants, to whom he told them to “break ranks” for the last time, at which time that the lieutenants, in a now traditional gesture, threw their peaked caps into the air.