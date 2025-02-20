02/20/2025



Updated at 8:37 p.m.





King Felipe VI met Ferrol’s military arsenal to open the city to the sea and in Navantia visited the ‘Integrated Services Simulator’ that will equip F-1110 frigates.

About 10.30 am on Thursday the monarch arrived at the Ferrol base where it was received by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the Admiral General Chief of Staff of the Navy, Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez; and for the Vice Admiral Chief of the Military Arsenal of Ferrol, Gonzalo Villar Rodríguez.

After the surrender of ordinance honors, Felipe VI reviewed the troop, formed by 90 people. Next, in the building of the Hall of Arms, the mayor of Ferrol, José Manuel Rey Varela, presented to the monarch the project ‘Open Ferrol al Mar’ as a key element for the progress of the city.

In the meeting, which lasted 30 minutes, according to Europa Press, Mayor Ferrolano reviewed the history of the city and explained that The project implies the modification of the Arsenal wall.









The Head of the State also presented different reform works that are undertaken in the infrastructure of the Ferrol base and visited the dike of La Campana. In addition, a firm in the Book of Honor took place.

In Navantia vwas the simulator of ‘Integrated Services System’, which will equip the new F-110 frigates and that aims to reduce much of the wiring that boats carry.

In this way, Felipe VI attended a 20 -minute demonstration, on how the system works in case the ship has to be evacuated by an emergency.

This is Felipe VI’s second visit as monarch to Ferrol, although to the first officer to Arsenal. In 2016 he participated in the events on the occasion of the veteran’s day and met the military schools of the Navy.