Felipe VI has awarded the collar of the Distinguished Order of the Golden Fleece to Queen Sofía, as a sign of recognition for having given his life to the service of Spain. This award is the highest distinction given by Don Felipe. So far, in ten years of reign, he has only given one and it was to Princess Leonor on January 30, 2018, when the King turned 50 years old.

Felipe VI made this distinction public today, through a Royal Decree that was signed on October 29 but which until today has not been published in the Official State Gazette, where he recognizes his mother’s “dedication and dedication” to the service of Spain. «Wanting to testify of My Royal appreciation to Her Majesty Queen Sofia and publicly recognize her dedication and dedication to the service of Spain and the Crown, Having heard the Council of Ministers, I come to grant to my mother, Her Majesty Queen Sofia , the Necklace of the Distinguished Order of the Golden Fleece.

At 86 years old, Queen Sofía is the exemplary pillar of the Royal Family, for his impeccable work alongside Juan Carlos I during 39 years of reign and his sense of duty. This is how Don Felipe recognized it on the day of his proclamation as King in the Congress of Deputies: «Will you also allow me, Honorable Members, to thank my mother, Queen Sofía, for a lifetime of impeccable work in the service of the Spanish people. His dedication and loyalty to King Juan Carlos, his dignity and sense of responsibility, are an example that deserves an emotional tribute of gratitude that today – as a son and as King – I want to dedicate to him. Together, Kings Juan Carlos and Sofía, for more than 50 years, have dedicated themselves to Spain. I hope that we can continue to count on your support, your experience and your love for many years.”

Since the relief in the King’s House, Felipe VI’s mother has dedicated herself to keeping her family united and to the causes she has championed since its foundation because, as she herself has said on several occasions during these years in which she is furthest from public life, “one never “retire from attitude.”