The Infanta Sofía was the protagonist this Thursday. The young woman received the sacrament of Confirmation in the church of the Asunción de Nuestra Señora, in the Madrid town of Aravaca. In the liturgy, which she has shared with her ESO roommates from the Santa María de los Rosales school, Sofía has been accompanied at all times by her father, Felipe VI, whom she has chosen as godfather despite the fact that it has been discussed for some time days that Leonor could be the godmother.

The first image has arrived after 12:00 p.m., when the infanta has posed outside the church with her parents, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia; her sister, Princess Leonor; her paternal grandmother, Doña Sofía; and her maternal grandparents, Paloma Rocasolano and Jesús Ortiz. The latter has gone with his current wife, Ana Togores, who has withdrawn into the background so that the rest of the family could be immortalized by the media.

The chromatic compenetration of the family has attracted attention. An image of union in which only the green tie of Jesús Ortiz has creaked, who seemed to be the only one who had not been warned about the ‘theme’ of the wardrobe: very informal -except for the appropriate two-piece by Paloma Rocasolano- and in summer excess.

‘Low cost’ accessories and espadrilles



The protagonist, Sofía, has worn a daring and inappropriate jumpsuit from the Spanish firm Cayro. This is the Petunia model, which costs 96.90 euros. It is made of fuchsia crepe, with a crossover neckline with a front opening that reveals part of the abdomen and a closed back with a tie at the neck. The brand is known in Zarzuela, since both Leonor and Doña Letizia have opted for it on other occasions. One of them much commented, since hers was the fuchsia dress that the Queen wore last year in an act of the Red Cross, where her oblique work was exposed through two strategic side openings.

To complete her outfit, the infanta has worn nude goatskin sandals from the Galician brand LMDI Collection, matching a ‘low cost’ handbag from Mango, which her mother has lent her, who bought it. a decade ago. Princess Leonor has also rummaged through her mother’s dressing room to take some wedge espadrilles from Calzados Picón, just as she has borrowed the Zara bag in collaboration with Narciso Rodriguez with which Sofía was seen in the Cup final del Rey de fútbol, ​​on May 6. The heiress’s floral print dress, in tune with her sister’s, is a premiere from the Spanish brand Polin et Moi, which can still be obtained for 89.95 euros.

For her part, the Queen has rescued two pieces by Hugo Boss from her wardrobe: a light pink blouse -to match Don Felipe’s tie and the emerita’s jacket- and white pants. As accessories, she has chosen a white Furla bag, the same color as the esparto espadrilles from Macarena Shoes. A shoe, like Leonor’s, that did not match either because of the temperature in Madrid or because of the event they attended.

An act in which Princess Leonor has been very aware of her grandmothers, whom she has guided to the place where they pose for the photographers upon arrival, after which she has walked hugging Doña Sofía, with whom she has shown Doña Letizia very affectionate after finishing the liturgy, outside the church. There they have chatted with the rest of the families before leaving to celebrate the sacrament with a private meal in which the great absentee is Don Juan Carlos.