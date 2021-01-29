Felipe VI will charge this year the same as in 2020: 253,850 gross euros. The monarch has decided to freeze in 2021 the allowances that the members of the Royal Family receive, as Zarzuela made public this Friday, and will not apply the remuneration increase provided for by the General State Budgets to public sector personnel, up to 0, 9%. Nor will it do so with the head of the Casa del Rey, Jaime Alfonsín.

In this way, Queen Letizia will receive a gross salary of 139,610 euros, while the allocation for Queen Sofía will be 114,240 euros. Added to that of Felipe VI, they make a total of 507,700 euros and represents 6.02% of the total budget of the Crown. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía do not have any public retribution.

For the first time, the Royal House will leave Don Juan Carlos unassigned (194,232 scheduled for 2020), as Felipe VI announced in March last year, when information about the alleged accounts of the emeritus in tax havens came to light. This amount will be used, according to Zarzuela yesterday, to reinforce the digital transformation plan of the Royal Family. The process started in 2019 and during the last year, due to the pandemic, it has been accelerated with a view to facilitating the teleworking of personnel whose role was not strictly face-to-face.

The emoluments of the Royal Family are similar to those of other high positions in the public administration. For example, the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet (who will not apply the 0.9% increase either) maintains her fees of 203,000 euros a year in fourteen payments. His counterpart in the Senate, Pilar Llop, will continue to have a more modest salary: 153,958.42 euros.

After Batet, the highest paid public position in the State, according to the 2021 Budgets, will be the president of the Constitutional Court, Juan José González Rivas, who will receive 157,576.58 euros per year. For his part, the president of the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, will receive an annual salary of 142,510 euros. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will receive a gross annual salary of 85,608.72 euros in 2021, while his four vice-presidents will earn 80,463.96 euros and the heads of the rest of the ministries, 75,531.84 euros (all without adding seniority). or the three-year periods for which, in addition, they have a place in the public function).

Personal expenses



Although the Budget bill reflected that the Royal House would have 8,431,150 euros by 2021, an increase compared to previous years, from Zarzuela it was already clarified at the time that this figure is the sum of 7,887,150 euros budget that has existed in the last three years, plus the 544,000 euros advanced by the Casa del Rey in the last two years.

This amount is not broken down in the Public Accounts, but yesterday it was made public that the bulk of the budget will go to personnel expenses, amounting to 4,101,832 euros, 48.64% of the total. The item is higher than that of 2020, when it added 3,835,950 euros, but from Zarzuela it is clarified that this increase is due to the increase in the payment of contributions, benefits and social expenses caused by the contributions to Social Security corresponding to the remuneration supplements to staff of other agencies that serve in the Casa del Rey.

The second largest item is the one foreseen for current expenses in goods and services, which amounts to 2,934,550 euros, 34.8% of the total. Of the rest, 8.53% will go to investments; another 6.02% to the Royal Family and 1.89% to the contingency fund and the Zarzuela treasury.