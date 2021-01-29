The King has decided to freeze his allowance and that of the other members of the Royal Family in 2021, so that they will receive the same amount as last year: 253,850 gross euros Felipe VI; 139,610 the Queen; and 114,240 Queen Sofia. The Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía, minors, do not receive an allowance, while Felipe VI decided to withdraw the one that corresponded to the emeritus king (194,232) in March of last year, when their accounts in tax havens came to light. The amount assigned until then to Juan Carlos I has gone on to increase other items in the budget of La Zarzuela.

The Casa del Rey has made public this Friday the breakdown of its budget, since the bill approved by the Courts only includes the global amount, which in 2021 amounts to 8,431,150 euros. Although this figure is 6.9% higher than the figure in the 2020 budgets, Zarzuela maintains that the 544,000 euros difference corresponds to a series of unforeseen personnel expenses, derived from legal modifications made in the last two years, that the Head of State had to advance from its own funds, so the real amount has been frozen since 2018 at 7,887,150 euros.

The head of the Casa del Rey, Jaime Alfonsín, will also see his remuneration frozen, while the rest of the staff will have an increase of 0.9%, as expected for the entire Public Function. 48.64% of the budget of La Zarzuela is dedicated to the payment of personnel; 34.81% to current expenses in goods and services; 8.53% to investments; 6.02% to the Royal Family and 1.89% to the contingency fund.

The Casa del Rey pays the salaries of its senior officials, the cost of which increases by 7.8%, up to 830,000 euros, but the remuneration of officials corresponds to their ministry of origin, so that their budget only includes remuneration supplements and social contributions and benefits.

The personnel chapter increases 6.9%; and the expenditure on current goods and services at 5.4%. The item dedicated to supply material stands out, growing by 19%, “due to the need to have technical assistance services in the field of information and communication technologies”; and that of investments, which increased by 50.8%, “to develop the digital transformation program undertaken in 2019”. Already last year, due to the pandemic, the implementation of teleworking was established as a priority, and portable terminals were provided and systems were adapted with new applications to operate remotely.

The travel budget is reduced from 44,500 to 37,500 euros and the contingency fund, to deal with unforeseen events, amounts to 168,000 euros. According to the Casa del Rey, special projects that cannot be financed from the ordinary budget will be paid for with the “unaffected cash balance”, but in no case will an extraordinary loan be requested. In other words, they will be paid with funds not executed from previous years. Last year, the remaining amount added to the regular budget was 648,519 euros.

In 2020, although the budget of the House of the King remained frozen, the allocations of the members of the Royal Family grew by 2%, as did the salary of the rest of the civil servants, with Felipe VI receiving 253,850 euros, compared to 248,566 of the last year.

The accounts of the Casa del Rey are not subject to the audit of Parliament, the General State Comptroller or the Court of Accounts, but La Zarzuela has an Audit Office that controls its economic-financial, budgetary and accounting management.