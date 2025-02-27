The historic Paraninfo of the University of Alcalá (UAH) dressed up on the morning of Thursday to receive Felipe VI, who was invested Honoris Causa Doctor In a solemn ceremony in which the king acknowledged feeling “deeply honored” of … Receive this distinction, which thanked the cloister of the academic center and the Department of Legal Sciences.

In an act where this academic institution valued the contribution of Felipe VI for the «promotion and recognition of culture and scientific knowledge», Among others, with his participation in the delivery of the Cervantes Award, which welcomes this historic Madrid University and presides over the king, Don Felipe appreciated that the Paraninfo” does not contain an invitation to speak, but first of all, to listen. ” “If we remain in it enough time, we kept silent and tuned the ear, surely we would hear the words of all those who passed here, and among them, with the persistent echo that the lucidity, those of their great teachers.”

“One of your great commitments to society, perhaps the first, is to communicate clearly”

Don Felipe recalled that “teaching is communication” and that “The language of law belongs to all”to those initiated in this race and those who do not, because “is always present in our day to day.” Hence the king addressed the jurists present “to ask them that communicate “clearly” so that Spaniards can feel “part of the administration.” «One of your great commitments to society, perhaps the first, is to communicate clearly. Dump the complexity of legal thought in a language that leads the citizen to feel part of the administration and not mere administrated, that enhances and does not inhibit his willingness to participate in the public thing, ”said the king.

In his speech the king remembered Miguel de Cervantes Saavedrawhere precisely in Alcalá de Henares “the light” saw the writer in 1547, which is why the Cervantes Prize is delivered every year. Then he thought of jurists such as Cicero, Montesquieu, Fecaria, Savigny, Tocqueville; and in “noble writers” such as Kafka, Allan Poe, Tolstoi or Mario Vargas Llosa. “Literature and law are two shores of the same river, that of the language: by prosaic that looks like reflection, the same words that serve to compose a poem or a play are used to write a law, an international agreement or an administrative notification,” said Don Felipe.

“We cannot ignore that the barriers of understanding, where and as they arise, can undermine their effectiveness”

He recalled, in this sense, that «the challenges of the digital world, such as artificial intelligence“Or” the thrilling evolution of customs, changes in education or in society itself are not always adapted to the rigidities of legal science. ” «We cannot ignore that the barriers of understanding, where and as they arise, can undermine their effectiveness as a support of the legislative activity; of the administration of justice and the functioning of public administrations, ”he said. As soon as I finished, a strong applause resonated in the middle of the Paraninfo when Don Felipe concluded his words. He smiled and thanked the hot ovation.

The king arrived at the UAH shortly before half and a half dressed in a dark jacket suit and white bird and headed with the queen to the hall of authorities. Under the watchful eye of a canvas of Cardinal Cisneros, Don Felipe incorporated the TOGA, THE MUCETA AND THE BIRRETEaccessories that make up the academic suit.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia pose upon arrival at the investiture act as Doctor Honoris Causa by the University of Alcalá



EP





The Kings went out to the Patio de Phenosophos of the School Mayor of San Ildefonso. «Impose the toga»He joked before the journalists while waiting for the academic delegation. The queen, meanwhile, went to the head of the King’s house to the Paraninfo armchair. Don Felipe followed the academic delegation, formed by 28 doctors in law, along with his sponsor of ceremony, Miguel Rodríguez Blanco, and the rector, José Vicente Saz. Inside the forum, Don Felipe took a seat next to the rest of the doctors.

The UAH has become the first Spanish university institution to grant the honoris cause to the king, who already received Dr. Honoris Causa last December by the Federico II University of Naples During the state visit that the kings made to Italy.