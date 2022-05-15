They were not scheduled to see each other, but Felipe VI spoke by phone with his father this Sunday, during the king’s visit to Abu Dhabi to convey his condolences to the authorities of the United Arab Emirates for the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. There was no meeting or phone conversation on the agenda for his brief visit. But the Casa del Rey reported mid-afternoon that “given the characteristics of the ceremony, Don Felipe has spoken by phone with King Juan Carlos, and they have agreed to meet in Madrid when Don Juan Carlos comes to Spain.” A return that can occur at any time.

The King conveyed condolences to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the country’s new president and personal host of Juan Carlos de Borbón. In Abu Dhabi, he met the presidents of France and Turkey, the kings of Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Felipe VI has never been to see his father since he moved to the Emirates on August 3, 2020. The emeritus king left Spain at a time when information about his hidden fortune was intensifying. A situation that, according to the statement issued at the time by the Royal House, advised “to move, at this time, outside of Spain.”

During this time, Juan Carlos de Borbón has received visits from his daughters, the infantas Elena and Cristin. The last time he was seen surrounded by his family was this Easter with his daughters and almost all of his grandchildren, only Felipe Froilán was missing. Queen Sofia was not there, who either, or at least she has not transpired, has traveled to see her husband in these 17 months.

The emeritus king has already announced that his intention, once the investigations opened by the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office have been filed, is to return to Spain, although it will not be to settle. The moment of return will be agreed by Felipe VI and his father.

Juan Carlos de Borbón no longer has any open legal proceedings in Spain. Nor in Switzerland, where the investigation into the donation of 65 million euros from Saudi Arabia was also filed. He only has the procedure pending in a London court with the harassment complaint of his ex-lover Corinna Larsen.