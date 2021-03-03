Futsal | The Well Murcia The Brazilian closing winger was injured in last Saturday’s match against Levante, in which ElPozo Murcia fell 4-2 Felipe Valerio, accompanied by the traumatologist Francisco Martínez and the physiotherapist Marco Martínez. / The hole THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 2:32 PM



The Brazilian closing wing of ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida FS, Felipe Valerio, suffers a sprain of the internal lateral ligament of his right knee, as confirmed by the club itself on Wednesday. The player was injured in the course of the first part of the match against Levante last Saturday, in which the butcher team ended up losing 4-2. The estimated time of absence will be subject to the evolution of the injury. The competition will resume against O’Parrulo Ferrol on March 13 at the Palacio de los Deportes.