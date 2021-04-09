Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lived a life of light and shadow. For more than seventy years she shared the same public agenda as the Queen, always in the spotlight of both the British and international media. But, at the same time, he was expected, asked, to stay one step behind her, always in the shadow of the longest-lived monarch in British history. It was a contradiction that he handled with dexterity and an unwavering loyalty to the institution of the Crown. But, as is well known from the experience of Diana of Wales or Meghan Markle, playing the role of consort to a member of the British Royal Family is not easy.

He invested several of his 99 years in trying to reconcile and correct the incongruities in his life. In a famous youth photograph, at his sister’s funeral in 1937, he is flanked by family members of the Battenburgs dressed in the uniforms of the German army and the Nazi party. This link with that Germany did not sit well with the British establishment and, in fact, when he married the young Princess Elizabeth in 1947 many of his relatives were not invited to the wedding.

Philip never showed sympathy for the Hitler regime and later served with distinction in the British navy. In fact, his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was an admiral of the fleet. And some friends have pointed out that the happiest days of his life were those he spent in the navy. Maybe it was for the freedom to be away from the Court, on the high seas and with the possibility of taking command of other men, instead of always being the number 2 of a woman – even the woman he had loved very much. almost from their first meeting.

Sometimes it was obvious that the contradictions and frustrations in his life were difficult for him to bear. His relationship with journalists was at times tense and he did not mind using politically incorrect expressions or nicknames. And his lack of empathy with the Queen’s subjects less fortunate than he could become embarrassing: during a severe economic recession in the 1980s, Prince Philip commented that he did not understand why the workers, who always demanded more time for the leisure, now they complained of being unemployed.

But that, perhaps, is the most moving point for many of those who make up the British people today. With all its singularities, the Duke of Edinburgh represented another era, an era of different morals, but with great certainties: Great Britain had a definite role in the world (the British Empire) and it did the right thing (defeating Nazism in WWII). World). With Queen Elizabeth, Philip accompanied the British people in more than half a century of the most important years in their history. Today, let no one doubt it, he leaves a widow with immense sadness after more than seven decades together. And it also leaves a people more disoriented than ever, a country of mourning in which there is even less light and a very long shadow.