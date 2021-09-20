Felipe Solá manifested himself for the first time on social networks after his traumatic departure from the Foreign Ministry, after the defeat of the Frente de Todos in the PASO, with a message of gratitude to the workers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in which he promised to “continue working” around the country.

“There are no words to thank so much affection from all the workers of the Argentine Foreign Ministry. Thank you for putting the body in a very difficult time in the country“Solá pointed out from his Twitter account.

“I will continue working for the full recovery of our beloved Argentina”He added, along with a photo of his farewell at the Palacio San Martín.

I will continue working for the full recovery of our beloved Argentina. pic.twitter.com/2c4y0oREtc – Felipe Solá (@felipe_sola) September 20, 2021

Solá will be replaced by Santiago Cafiero, then Chief of Cabinet, as part of the modifications made by the Government after the tough defeat in the PASO and the short-circuits between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner.

The curious thing was that the now former Foreign Minister learned of the official decision in Mexico, where he was preparing to participate in the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). However, the news fell like a bucket of cold water and he preferred not to be part of the meeting.

His place was taken by Juan Carlos Valle Raleigh, Undersecretary for Latin American Affairs of the Foreign Ministry.

Cafiero’s arrival in Foreign Relations was the product of a negotiation with Cristina Kirchner. Either he would go along with Wado de Pedro, who was the ram of the Kirchnerist onslaught to force changes in the cabinet, or both would stay. That’s how it went.

There was, then, no agreed departure from Solá, as some government sources have reported. On the contrary, it is known that the former foreign minister communicated with some other Peronist leaders who believe that a political cycle is ending and that the main protagonists can be swallowed up.

