After the meeting that the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, had with the president of the laboratory, it was Foreign Minister Felipe Solá who admitted the difficulties that the Government has to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, despite the signed contract.

“We have a big problem called AstraZeneca”said the Chancellor, adding that another issue is the “lack of information” from the laboratory, due to confidentiality contracts.

On Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health Vizzotti and the presidential advisor, Cecilia Nicolini, met with the president of the Argentine subsidiary of AstraZeneca, Agustín Lamas, together with Germán de la Llave and Verónica Aguilar, from the company.

At the end of the meeting, the officials told the laboratory that “as soon as possible they report on the possible difficulties that the vaccine production process is going through and the times in which it will be able to start receiving the doses that Argentina has acquired according to the contract signed in November of last year “.

In the afternoon, a statement from the laboratory regretted the delay and stated that the initial batches had “lower-than-anticipated process yields.” In addition, he referred to “limited access to critical inputs.”

The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, with representatives of Astrazeneca. Photo Ministry of Health.

He also cited “longer times required to meet the site’s qualifications on initial lot releases.” Although it reaffirmed its commitment to start the supply of 150 million vaccines in Latin America in the first half of 2021.

This Thursday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that diplomatic negotiations with laboratories are working together with Health and explained the specific conflict of this delay.

The problem -explained Solá- occurred in the elaboration of the active principle of MabXience. The Argentine laboratory sent to Mexico that component that -in turn- the Liomont laboratory had to transform into salable vaccines (22,400,000 for Argentina), but “It began to fail due to supply problems that could not leave the United States”.

The Argentine MabXience is owned by Hugo Sigman and is dedicated to the production of the active principle, while Liomont carries out the packaging of the final product.

“The main problem we have, in addition to the lack of vaccines, is the lack of information. Nobody has the precise information of what happened to AstraZeneca with this, “added the official.

At the same time, he explained that both the MabXience owners in our country and the Mexican laboratory “have a discretion contract” signed last year.

“They can’t talk and nobody comes out to explain. AstraZeneca has not explained precisely. There is a statement but it does not explain precisely, “he said.

Although he remarked that President Alberto Fernández sent a letter to the head of the laboratory, which together with the Vizzotti meeting, exerts a very strong “pressure” from Argentina to comply with the delivery of doses.

