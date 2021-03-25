The departure of Argentina from the Lima Group ratified the government’s diplomatic turn with respect to Mauricio Macri’s management, particularly with regard to the situation in Venezuela, and also generated uncertainty in the country’s relationship with the United States.

However, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá downplayed the decision on Thursday by stating that Argentina had not participated in that group since December 10, 2019, when Alberto Fernández’s administration began. In addition, he said that on Wednesday there was a communication with the United States Department of State to clarify that there were no changes in the relationship with the country governed by Nicolás Maduro.

“The departure of the Lima Group was to formalize the same thing that we had been doing since December 10, 2019, we no longer participated,” Solá said in statements to El Uncover radio.

He also stated that on Wednesday they informed the State Department that “there are no changes” in the relationship with Venezuela. “This is not a change in our international policy or in our policy with Venezuela. We are part of the Contact Group, which is considering debating the lack of progress of any kind in Venezuela,” he explained.

