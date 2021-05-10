(Madrid-Special Envoy) The ship’s commissioner hastily withdraws the already empty cup of coffee that the chancellor finished off in a couple of sips: “I’m afraid that it will fly away“The plane staggers as it crosses the clouds: in minutes, the official delegation headed by Alberto Fernández will land in Madrid, the second leg of the tour that began in Lisbon, focused exclusively on the economic agenda.

Felipe Solá outlines a status of the tour that began this Sunday and ends on Friday. And that, if you had internal questions, they are gone: “Those were forty days, and forty nights.”

President Alberto Fernández arrives in Madrid. Photo Cezaro Luca.

– Can you say that you close the first chapter of the tour, in Portugal, in a successful way?

– There is one thing that is difficult to explain in general in journalism, that they do not accept that from a visit of less than 24 hours (to Portugal) there are few tangible results and many results of environment preparation. It sounds like a violin. They are not instantaneous gestures, we knew what we were coming to, and we reaffirmed everything. What is room preparation? For example, that they continue with António Guterres …

– Is Argentina going to support the reelection of Guterres at the UN?

– Yes. Commented by Alberto Fernández (before the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa). Argentina asked to remain at the UN Human Rights Council.

– You say that the first stage went well, what are you looking for in Spain?

The same, but with more details. Spain is much more important, but Spain is weaker. It is not the Spain of a year or so ago, of February. Because of the defeat in Madrid, which is very hard, and because the coalition was broken. It is the same goal with a Sánchez who should be more concerned. But they are the same goals. Spain has gotten into Venezuela a lot, a vice chancellor has changed there, I have spoken a lot with my colleague, Arancha González, but that’s my thing …

– So Venezuela is going to be present in this visit to Spain.

– For the Contact Group on Venezuela, which has half the countries of Europe.

– And Costa spoke with the President about Venezuela?

– I do not know i do not know.

– But with your Portuguese counterpart you spoke about Venezuela.

– Yes, I spoke about Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, the opposition, everything. And I told him that I believe that Venezuela cannot occupy so much space. The changes in Venezuela will not be soon, it is a situation that came to be much longer, unfortunately of suffering, and it will be slow and by way of the opposition appearing in October. Venezuela cannot occupy that much time when progress is so slow.

– Is it a toxic subject?

– How many issues do you stop talking about, regional and economic cooperation, to speak of Venezuela? It is toxic, of course. And from the outside, the internal societies judge their countries by their position on Venezuela.

– What is Argentina looking for in its passage through France, which begins this Tuesday afternoon?

– The same as here, but with a very friendly president. The hitch is stronger in France because of the president.

– Could there be something specific linked to the expiration with the Paris Club?

– I don’t know, that’s why he talks to a bald man who is around, who says he knows about that (he refers to Minister Guzmán).

– Then the tour continues in Rome: Pope Francis has a special symbolism.

– Ah, the Pope is very important …

– What do you see behind that meeting?

-Everything is aimed at this stage of the negotiations with the Fund, both Portugal, France and Italy, and then there is also the seminar where Kristalina Georgieva will be and where she may be, I don’t know if by video, Janet Yellen ( United States Secretary of the Treasury). So that is very important.

– Do you think that activity or the interview with Francisco is more important?

– Both.

– If you could measure this trip in terms of success or failure, what would you say?

– Did you ever see a minister say he failed?

– How are you at the Chancellery?

– Very well.

– Because there were some questions at the time.

– That was from November to mid-January. It was forty days and forty nights.

– He already finished it.

– Yes. It was half clearing things up and half adjusting to structures and behaviors.

– On the subject of vaccines, is there any possibility that there is something concrete on this trip, or is it simply the issue of patents and solidarity between countries that you mentioned today with Antonio Costa?

– Ask Alberto …