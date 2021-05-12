The The role of foreign minister is key for any country. More so, if it is about Argentina, with serious structural problems and where it is necessary to resort to strategy, intelligence and multiple links to achieve a positive result.

That is why the limitations that Felipe Solá suffers as chancellor, typical of not understanding the difference between the political and the diplomatic realms.

For example, in the middle of an important visit such as this Tuesday of President Alberto Fernández to Spain, in the moments before meeting with the Head of State of that country, Pedro Sánchez, Felipe Solá deployed his own analysis by more than a specialized journalist. that of a foreign minister of a visiting country: “Spain is much more important (than Portugal), but it is weak. It is not the Spain of a year ago, due to the defeat in Madrid and because the coalition was broken”The official assured the Argentine media that cover the European tour.

The day before the agenda in Spain, Solá had stated that “Spain has gotten into Venezuela a lot, by the Contact Group, which has half the countries of Europe. “

Didn’t anyone explain to the Foreign Minister that such critical expressions towards a host country like Spain should not be made, at least before or during the visit? The most logical thing would have been that some representative of the Iberian government would reject those concepts. Fortunately no one did.

Another episode originated with IsraelThis Monday, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, held a working meeting with a health delegation from Israel to analyze “the possibility of being strategic partners in the development of the candidate vaccine” of that country against the coronavirus.

The meeting took place in the Eva Perón room of the Casa Rosada and participated, in addition to Cafiero and Vizzotti, the presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini; the Argentine ambassador in Israel, Sergio Urribarri; his Israeli counterpart in Argentina, Galit Ronen; he and the director of the Hadassah Hospital, in the Ein Kerem area, Yoram Weiss.

In the midst of that negotiation and in reaction to the escalation of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israelis and Palestinians, the Foreign Ministry of Felipe Sola, issued a statement in the directly denounced “the disproportionate use of force by Israeli security units to protests over possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods. ”

A clear sign of misunderstanding of how international relations work, behind it is the defense of the interests of a State. If any Argentine official had questioned the regime of Russian super premier Vladimir PutinBefore contracting millions of doses of Sputnik V, these vaccines would probably never have reached Argentina. Nor would the Sinopharm if Solá had slipped some question towards the Chinese regime.

Gone seemed to have been the controversial tweet in which Solá claimed Joe Biden through social networks, on the same day of his assumption of the presidency of the United States, that he does not bet on the “disunity” of the countries of the region as Donald Trump did. But it was not like that.

That is what Real Politik or “realistic politics” is all about; the position that a country adopts when it protects its national interests in a pragmatic way, considering factors such as its economy, its military capacity or its political influence. And that of his adversaries. A chancellor should know.

