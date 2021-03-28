After the tense crossing between Alberto Fernández and his Uruguayan counterpart, Luis Lacalle Pou, during the presidential summit to commemorate the 30 years of Mercosur, Felipe Solá tried to put cold cloths on the collision and assured that it happened because “the words”.

He said that Argentina’s differences with the other Mercosur partners are limited these days to “a methodological controversy, not a political one.” On the counterpoint between the leaders, he remarked: “The right words were not used and that motivated that ending“.

Speaking to Radio 10, he assured that those inappropriate words were “ballast, weight and corset.” But he trusted that the link with Uruguay could be rebuilt since, he said, “there is time for everything, for let things calm down“.

In that sense, Solá remarked that “Mercosur is beyond political problems or inappropriate words, because it is a huge capital and an asset for Argentina“.

“Mercosur weighs. What should not and cannot be is a burden,” was one of the expressions of Lacalle Pou during the Summit, which led to the crossroads between the presidents.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. Photo Reuters.

“It is the place where we trade almost the same as with China, and with greater added value, our exports. Second, there is an affinity between populations that must continue,” he summarized.

When asked about the recent position of Uruguay and some other partners, such as Brazil, on the convenience of reducing tariffs and modifying other agreements, he emphasized: “There is a position on flexibility that they have the right to raise and we have the right to discuss it. “.

“Argentina should not refuse to discuss changes,” he estimated, although later he specified that, in this context and because of the way in which the different positions were issued, “the acceleration of changes has been inadequate for Argentina“.

In particular, when asked about the bloc’s trade tariffs, he said that, according to his experience, “to negotiate it is convenient to maintain the tariffs” and then, as a result of the negotiation, “lower a certain list of tariffs” in a timely manner. but by no means “lower all products before we negotiate.”

Regarding the departure of Argentina from the Lima Group, Solá pointed out that this decision had been in mind for a long time and it only needed to be formalized.

“It was formalizing something that was absurd, like continuing to belong to a group we didn’t go to and that he produced pronouncements all the time with which we did not agree“, argued the official.

Alberto Fernández was accompanied virtually by his peers from Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia.

Crossing of words and ideas

This Friday, at the end of his speech, the Argentine President highlighted the strong differences that exist between the different members of the bloc. In particular, he responded to his Uruguayan counterpart, Luis Lacalle Pou, who he had warned that Mercosur “cannot be a drag.”

“That we can all feel like brothers. If we have become something else, a burden, I am sorry. We did not want to be a burden to anyone. That makes one get thrown from a boat and the easiest thing is to get off the boat if that load weighs a lot, “Alberto Fernández shot.

“Let’s finish with those ideas that help the unit little. We don’t want to be anyone’s ballast. If we are a drag, let them take another boat “, was the last sentence of the Argentine president.

Throughout his speech, the Argentine president asked for unity, although he closed the event with a particular thanks to each country, but did not name Brazil.

“With Mercosur, our countries have shaped a true milestone for Latin America. We are a zone of seamless peace that dialogues and cooperates to think, that jointly builds a path for development,” Fernández opened his opening speech from the Bicentennial Museum.

Nor did he mention the departure from the country of the Lima Group in support of Nicolás Maduro and Venezuela; and it also proposed creating an observatory for the prevention of gender violence.

Source: agencies

