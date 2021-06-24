Before the United Nations Decolonization Committee, the Chancellor Felipe Solá presented this Thursday the Argentine position in its claim to sovereignty of the Falklands. It was after the islanders spoke the exact opposite.

To begin with, Solá rejected the principle of self-determination of the archipelago that the British and islanders invoke when acting unilaterally, outside of the claim that Argentina maintains. “The right of self-determination is not applicable to the Falkland Islands,” he said, maintaining that by occupying the territory in 1833 and expelling the Argentine authority, the British took measures “to prevent their return (that of Argentines) and to implant British subjects.”

“There is no place for colonialism in the 21st century”, said the minister, who is in New York together with the secretary of the Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands Area, Daniel Filmus.

“Guided by this conviction, We will continue to support the efforts of the United Nations to end the colonial situations pending resolution, on a case-by-case basis and taking into account the General Assembly’s recommendations on each of the territories that are still under colonial occupation, “said Solá from New York around noon in Argentina, minutes before the vote was taken. the resolution that Latin American countries promote year after year and that is always favorable to Argentina.

This resolution regularly calls on Argentina and the United Kingdom to feel to talk and peacefully resolve the sovereignty conflict over the archipelago. London refuses to maintain this dialogue and affirms that the islanders have the right to self-determination, which Buenos Aires rejects.

“I want to emphasize that the unanimous support for the peaceful recovery of the effective exercise of sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime spaces is stronger than ever today”, said the Chancellor, referring to the policies of the current government to refer to what all democratic governments also did in terms of the diplomatic claim on the islands, interrupted only by the military landing on April 2, 1982, when the last dictatorship decided to reconquer the islands by force.

“Go for an example that in 2020 the National Congress unanimously approved three laws that realize that the peaceful recovery of the effective exercise of sovereignty is a State policy with the greatest consensus in Argentine society and that it is enshrined in the National Constitution, “said the Foreign Minister and then listed the government’s actions Kirchnerist.

Equally, Solá recalled that Argentina claims the islands from the origin of the sovereignty controversy between Argentina and the United Kingdom: “It dates back to 1833, when the United Kingdom illegally and forcibly occupied the Falkland Islands.”

It did so eight years after having signed with Argentina the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation of February 2, 1825, at which time the sovereignty of the Argentine Republic over the territories today disputed, in addition to being unquestionable from the point of view of view of international law, it was public, peaceful and uninterrupted from the very beginning of the existence of the Argentine State in its capacity as heir to Spain that had administered those territories since the beginning of its presence in America, he recalled.

“The 32 governors who were designated by Spain for Malvinas in the colonial period are one more demonstration of the exercise of this effective, exclusive, uninterrupted, peaceful, public and good faith administration “added.

Solá, who did not deviate a single comma from the speech that he and Filmus made, thanked the countries that every year for approximately two decades, support the UN resolution favorable to the Argentine claim.

For the islanders, Mark Pollard and Leonard Roberts, both members of the Legislative Assembly, spoke. They rejected all Argentine arguments.