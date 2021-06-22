Hours after the Argentine government refused to sign a declaration at the UN condemning the abuses in Nicaragua, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá met in the United States with the Secretary General of the organization, António Guterres, whom he asked to intercede with the United Kingdom to resume talks on the sovereignty of the islands.

At the beginning of his official agenda in New York, where the Foreign Minister will participate on Thursday in the session of the Decolonization Committee of the United Nations Organization (UN) for the Malvinas Question, Solá transmitted to Guterres “the Argentine Government’s commitment to a solidarity multilateralism “, in the critical context of Covid-19, and reiterated the position of support for a liberalization of patent rights on vaccines and essential medical supplies to combat the pandemic.

“Facing the session of next Thursday 24, the Foreign Minister expressed the renewal of the firm Argentine support to the mission of good offices entrusted by the General Assembly to the Secretary General, whose objective is to get Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume the negotiations of sovereignty with respect to the Malvinas Question, in accordance with the mandate established and reiterated in numerous resolutions of this assembly and its special decolonization committee, “says the official statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry.

Solá traveled accompanied by his chief of staff, Guillermo Justo Chaves; the Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic, Daniel Filmus and the Argentine permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador María del Carmen Squeff.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Solá will hold a bilateral meeting with the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, on Wednesday. And a day later he will attend the session of the UN Decolonization Committee, better known as C-24, which was created in 1961 by the General Assembly as a subsidiary body dedicated to issues related to decolonization.

On February 10, the Board of Directors of the United Nations Special Committee for Decolonization (C-24) ratified “unanimously” its “support for the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom to find a peaceful solution to the the sovereignty controversy over the Falkland Islands “.

In turn, Solá and Guterres also discussed the preparatory process for the Summit on Food Systems and the Member State Dialogues for Argentina, held last May.