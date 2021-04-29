“We talked about the Argentine proposal to finance a greater acceleration in the production of Cuban vaccines and about a nasal drug that prevents the virus from entering the mucous membranes. We are working on these issues with the Minister (of Health, Carla) Vizzotti,” he tweeted Felipe Solá when reporting on his meeting this Wednesday afternoon with the Cuban ambassador to Argentina, Pedro Pablo Prada.

That way, just as I had anticipated Clarion, the Government is advancing in the negotiations with the Cubans to buy from them one of the several vaccines that the island has in development: Sovereign 2.

Vizzotti had already met with Prada. And President Alberto Fernández had a telephone conversation with President Miguel Díaz Canel, to whom he confirmed his desire to acquire the Sovereign.

Clarín learned that it is a kind of “self-financing” of the vaccines that they would later buy from Cuba, which faces economic difficulties to advance in this project, although Sovereign 02 has just finished phase 3 of its trials, and would begin to produce it in August of this year, always according to Havana.

“Our country awaits the completion of the talks at the presidential level with the objective that once they are concluded, to be able to accelerate the possible agreement,” Solá said on Wednesday. Argentina not only wants the Sovereign, but also explores financing and buying the nasal spray they designed from the Cubans.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the meeting with Prada was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they spoke of “the crisis and the challenges imposed by the pandemic and the need to advance in projects that facilitate access to vaccines against it. coronavirus, “said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

With the Cubans, it became known, the Chief of Staff of the Foreign Ministry, Guillermo Justo Chaves, fine-tuned the confidentiality agreement with the Cubans. But they avoid giving quantities, dates and other specifications that Cubans must decide, they point out in the Government. The financing discussed could also represent part of the production to be sold to other Latin American countries.

Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and his Chief of Staff, Guillermo Justo Chaves, met with the Indian Ambassador, Dinesh Bhatia.

As reported by the EFE news agency, Cuban vaccines still do not have the authorization for emergency use or registration, an issue that the authorities hope to achieve in June based on the preliminary results of the last stage of testing of Sovereign 02 and Abdala. Neither are vaccines in the international market nor is it part of the Covax Mechanism created under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote equitable access to immunization in low- and middle-income nations.

In the Government they avoided delving into a sensitive issue. All governments have paid in advance for vaccines against Covid 19, but Argentina, for example, has not received a single dose of those that it paid in advance to the Argentine laboratory mabXience and the Mexican Liomont. The latter delayed the completion of the drug, resulting in no promised shipments.

With Cuba there is another matter. The burden of the island’s debt with this country: about US $ 1,300 million José B. Gelbard, Hector Cámpora’s Minister of Economy, lent to Fidel Castro in 1973, and whose updated amount could be triple.

Even so, the pandemic has turned everything upside down and the Government, pressured by the lack of vaccines to implement a bigger plan than it has – only 2% of the population is fully vaccinated – activated conversations. One for example is the one that was restarted with Pfizer and other American laboratories. At the same time, it maintains expectations that Washington will release the AstraZeneca stock deposited in the United States, and that it cannot yet be exported due to a ban in that country.

Solá also met with Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia this Wednesday, asking him to resume the shipments of Covishield, the brand with which the AstraZeneca vaccine is known in that country. The Argentine State had agreed to purchase 1,160,000 doses, but only 580,000 arrived. Solá also asked him to negotiate the so-called Covaxin, which produces a properly Indian laboratory.

New Delhi closed all its vaccine exports as it found itself in the midst of a massive escalation of the virus. This Wednesday it registered more than 3,000 deaths from coronavirus in one day and exceeded 200,000. The landscape looks devastating due to the increase in infections that devastate rural and urban areas. The health system is in near collapse.

“India has a sufficient stock of vaccines to maintain a rate of two and a half million applications per day. If they overcome this unexpected peak of infections that takes about 20 days, they will send Covishield vaccines to Argentina again, “said a statement from the Foreign Ministry, citing Solá after his meeting with Bhatia.