Foreign Minister Felipe Solá landed in New York for a series of meetings at the United Nations, but above all for reinforce the Argentine claim on the Falkland Islands in the Council of Decolonization of the organism. His visit to the United States coincides with the controversy unleashed by the Argentine position on the situation in Nicaragua, which human rights organizations consider a “shame” and “zigzagging”.

Argentina abstained in a vote at the OAS of a resolution condemning the arrest of the Nicaraguan political prisoners and called the government of Daniel Ortega to free them. After the decision was qualified as “disappointing” by the State Department, the Casa Rosada summoned the ambassador to Managua, Daniel Capitanich, but later did not sign a UN declaration in Geneva on the subject.

In an exclusive dialogue with Clarion At the Manhattan hotel where he is staying, Solá anticipated a novelty: will meet with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the coming days – at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Italy – and, among various issues, explain the Argentine position on Nicaragua.

Solá defended himself against the criticism and pointed out that the Government had sent -before the OAS vote- a letter to the Nicaraguan administration where objected “absolutely to the violation of human rights”. The foreign minister also says that he is convinced that “in human rights there is no double standard” on the part of Argentina.

What is the objective of the presentation at the United Nations on Malvinas?

Get consensus once again, and on a very special occasion because of the number of decolonization council members that come and the number of countries outside the council that also agree to come. We seek to achieve absolute consensus on our right to continue to ask the UK, to continue to demand that the UK sit down and talk about sovereignty with Argentina.

It is something that has been done for 20 years. What could be different today?

Is that if we do not do it, the United Kingdom believes that it has gained one more space. This is something we must do and if we don’t, the UK is going to say ‘they loosened up’.

What is the Argentine position on Nicaragua, which has raised so much controversy these days?

There is a misconception regarding Argentina’s diplomatic positions in multilateral organizations such as the OAS, the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the United Nations. Then everything is judged as for or against the United States or for or against someone and it is not like that. We have no intention of being against the United States, nor against someone when we take a measure. What we do is follow Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and when we follow Bachelet the rod that we use it has to be the same for any country. In the case of Nicaragua, Bachelet objected to prisons and we objected to prisons. How did we vote Tuesday at the United Nations at the Human Rights Council in Geneva? We voted in favor of what Bachelet said and against the arrests. What is the difference? Why don’t we vote with everyone? We did not sign because we have a criterion which is that when Bachelet raises an issue and we agree, we have no problem signing that issue with 20 or 100 countries or whatever. It is a subject that spans many countries. For example, it can be gender or violation of political rights. But when considering the analysis of a country in human rights, we always vote individually. We do not vote with others. If they raise something from Cambodia, we will give our opinion on Cambodia. We do not vote with others. We do not admit to judging in a gang, we judge alone.

It was always like this?

Always with this government. With the previous government no, but with the other government it was automatic submission. We don’t and that’s what I want the United States to understand me. If you understand me (Secretary of State Anthony) Blinken understand me all and Blinken understands much more than meets the eye.

Has this been clearly raised with the United States?

Yes. We raised it more with Juan Gonzalez (Special Advisor for Joe Biden’s region) when he came in and we had a long personal talk. We do not treat the case of Nicaragua personally. But the difference is that I do not consult beforehand: we make the decision with the President and if I have a face-to-face opportunity, I take advantage of it to explain it to them and I admit any questions from them.

Why did you decide to abstain, along with Mexico, in the OAS vote?

We discussed the resolution to the best of our ability and then the President said: “It doesn’t convince me, they mess with the laws, it doesn’t convince me”. The point is that we had already unilaterally warned our position through a letter to the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, before the vote, and public opinion did not have that letter that we sent them on June 11.

And what did that letter say?

We tell Nicaragua everything and Nicaragua is outraged. The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister called me and was made a rage. (The letter speaks of “deep concern from the electoral reform of May 4 and especially after the arrest of prominent political figures” and warns of “a deterioration in the human rights situation”).

Human rights organizations maintain that Argentina’s policy is zigzagging, that it is not consistent, with Nicaragua.

This is a simplistic vision because instead of seeing what Argentina is doing, they see what the group of countries is doing. Why the group as a whole? Why would Romania or Bulgaria know more about Nicaragua than we do?

If the Government had rejected the issue by letter in private to Nicaragua, the arrest of opponents, what was the specific problem of voting in favor of liberation in the OAS?

We had problems with a multilateral body I object to the laws (It refers to the request that “legislative measures” be promoted to guarantee a fair and free electoral process, which the resolution indicated). You can allow criticism, criticism from Human Rights Watch or Amnesty, well let them do what they want. But what you cannot do is vote against the laws that a country has because that country has an internal constitutionality control.

But many question those controls. Is there still a democracy in Nicaragua?

In Nicaragua there is a Court, there is a legislature and there is a government, object to them when they violate human rights, which is one of the transnational reasons why you can go to another country. That is admittedThey will soon do so with gender issues as well and with environmental issues. But the laws that regulate how an election is conducted … Where is the international law on how to make a standard election? What are the international standards? That there is opposition, that it is clean, that everyone complies with the advertising rules.

But Ortega arrested almost all of the opposition candidates.

Well, object that. Don’t get involved in objecting to the laws. Object to the existence of an attitude that, beyond the decision of justice, is damaging the possibility of voting for an opposition in a country, in Nicaragua in this case.

One of the things that Ambassador Carlos Raimundi argued in his presentation was non-interference in the internal affairs of Nicaragua. This was interpreted as having a double standard …

No, because there was not because we had already sent a bilateral letter to the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister where we absolutely objected to the violation of human rights.

How do you respond to the criticisms that say that the government has a double standard, or standard, that it does not admit interference in internal issues in Nicaragua and does think about situations in Colombia, where there is a government of a different sign?

We are talking about human rights. In human rights there are no double standards. We condemn Nicaragua. Why? We first condemned him for the actions of 2018 that generated between 200 and 300 deaths and we voted in March in the Geneva human rights council against Nicaragua for Bachelet’s report on that year. And now we also condemn for the arrests. But we have the right to condemn what we want to condemn, not what others want to condemn

Is it a matter of personal confrontation with the Secretary General of the OAS Luis Almagro?

No, because there is no Almagro in the United Nations and yet we voted alone, and Mexico voted alone as well. Because we understand and know what we want to say about Nicaragua and we do not look at who we vote with but rather that we vote.

New York, special envoy.

