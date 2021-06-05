In a new diplomatic crossing, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá came out to accuse the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, on social networks for the elections in Mexico.

After the conflict with Israel over Argentina’s vote at the UN and its opinion on the Juan Grabois episode in Colombia, Solá posted on Twitter on Friday night a harsh criticism of the Uruguayan Almagro and at the same time came out in defense of Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican chancellor.

The OAS had requested to send observers for Sunday’s elections, at the request of the National Electoral Institute (INE). Mexico confirmed that it will agree to the request, but at the conference on Friday morning, the Mexican Foreign Secretary fired at Almagro: “It is one of the worst efforts in history and we have told you so in meetings“Almagro responded and Solá got into the conflict.

The general secretary of the @OEA_oficial, Luis Almagro, wants to influence the elections in Mexico by attacking his chancellor @m_ebrard. It not only demonstrates its inability to generate consensus among member countries but also great institutional irresponsibility. pic.twitter.com/MQz3yCbI0a – Felipe Solá (@felipe_sola) June 5, 2021

“The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, wants to influence the elections in Mexico attacking his chancellor Marcelo Ebrard. It not only demonstrates its inability to generate consensus among member countries but also a great institutional irresponsibility“Solá posted on Twitter.

They are not new Solá’s criticisms of Almagro. In October of last year he had said that “the OAS should be the containment, mediation and guarantor of pacification, never a judge or political gendarme.”

Crossing between Mexico and the OAS

The conflict between the Mexican Foreign Minister and the head of the OAS did not stop there. Ebrard, on Friday lashed out at Almagro: “He has acted repeatedly without consulting the states, acts as a freelancer, it assumes that you do not need to consult them. It has taken very dubious performances as the case of Bolivia, it was disgraceful, they practically facilitated a coup. Mexico’s opinion is that it is one of the worst efforts in history. “

The Uruguayan was not far behind and responded to a recent tragedy in the Mexican capital: “I am good people, for my part, I wish that no more work that he has done as Head of Government of Mexico City collapses. Without prejudice to my solidarity with the victims of the Metro Line, “Almagro said in an interview with the newscast. NTN24.

This Sunday, Mexicans go to the polls after the two most violent years in the history of Mexico, with 34,681 murders in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020. The register indicates that 93.5 million people will be able to vote to renew the 500 federal deputies, 15 of 32 state governments, 30 local congresses and 1,900 city councils.

