Felipe de Edimburgo has left the King Edward VII private hospital in central London on Tuesday morning, where he has been admitted for 28 days. The husband of the Queen of England, 99 years old, has left the medical center and has headed back to the palace in a private car that has picked him up at the doors of the hospital, where a security entourage and some panels have been organized They tried to preserve the privacy of the moment, while accessing the vehicle.

Prince Felipe was hospitalized on February 16 after he felt ill from an unspecified infection, but not related to covid-19 since both he and the queen were vaccinated at the beginning of the year. Two weeks after his admission, Elizabeth II’s husband was transferred to the St. Bartholomew medical center, also in the British capital, where he remained for several days to be successfully operated on for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip has enjoyed excellent health for most of his life and still maintains an active lifestyle, despite his age. But in recent years he has battled some ailments. In December 2011, he spent four days in the hospital after suffering chest pain for which he underwent surgery on a blocked coronary artery. In June 2012, he remained in hospital for a urinary infection for six days. In June 2013, he underwent abdominal surgery for an undisclosed condition that led to an 11-day hospital stay. In June 2017, he returned to a medical center as a precautionary measure for an infection derived from a pre-existing condition. In April 2018, he underwent a hip surgery. And in December 2019 he also received treatment at King Edward Hospital in London again for an unspecified “pre-existing condition”.

Born in Greece in 1921 (although he lived in exile since his youth), the duke will turn 100 on June 10, a date for which the British royal house is already preparing a special celebration, despite the fact that he decided to withdraw from the public life after decades of service in August 2017.

Since his entry, the duke has only received the visit of his son and heir, Prince Charles of England. The 94-year-old queen has remained in Windsor, where the royal marriage has been sheltered during the coronavirus pandemic, and has continued to carry out their official duties by videoconference. The youngest son of Isabel and Felipe, Prince Edward, spoke a few weeks ago about his father’s state of health and said that he was “much better and eager to go out, which is the most positive”. Fingers crossed, said the Earl of Wessex. Camilla de Cornwall, Prince Charles’s wife, also noted a few days ago that she was “improving slightly.”

The stay of Prince Philip in the hospital coincides with one of the greatest crises of the royal family after the devastating interview that Harry of England and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave Oprah Winfrey to talk about the problems and the discriminatory treatment they experienced during their time as royalty.