After two weeks in hospital and a recent change of hospital, the health of Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, 99, causes concern among his subjects. The queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, indicated last week that he was “much better” and acknowledged that his father was somewhat frustrated after being hospitalized for so many days. «The most positive thing is that you really want to go out», He affirmed.

However, Camilla Parker Bowles herself, told this Wednesday that her father-in-law was “slightly improving” and completed by assuring: “We crossed our fingers”. A very cautious message that did not allow the bells to be thrown on the fly. Now, we have learned that he has had a successful heart operation and that he is recovering from the operation.

An intervention that has become known days after a fairly aseptic statement issued about the transfer of the hospital center, from King Edward VII to St. Bartholomew, by Buckingham Palace itself. In it they related that the duke was going to be subjected to a test series for a pre-existing heart condition.

The statement already announced that the patient will remain at St. Bartholomew Hospital for several days to maintain prescribed treatment. The monarch was admitted on February 16 as a precaution after having felt bad and from the beginning is being treated for an infection of which no more details have transpired, although covid-19 was ruled out from the first moment.