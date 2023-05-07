There will be no change of coach on the Real Murcia bench, at least for now. A decision that, except for surprise, will be maintained over time until the end of the season, whether or not the Grana team plays the ‘playoff’. Neither after the defeat in Urritxe against Amorebieta nor after Real Sociedad B defeated the Balearic Islands on Sunday morning and snatched fifth place from Mario Simón’s team, the last one that gives a ticket to play the promotion of promotion to second

Felipe Moreno, current president of the Granada Board of Directors, who traveled to Urritxe to follow the duel between the Basques and Murcia, has decided, together with his trusted people and members of the club’s governing body, to continue trusting the coach from La Mancha despite the recent poor run of results (three defeats in the last four games) given that “no coach who comes now is going to assure us of anything and he is the one who knows the squad best,” he says.

The Cordoba businessman has raised awareness to “win the three remaining games and then see what the others do”, alluding to a final stretch of competition that is presumed to be exciting. Although the team from Granada has fallen to sixth position in the table, it is three points behind the San Sebastian subsidiary, although in the event of a tie on final points the goal average is for the Murcians, who won 1-2 in Zubieta and in the second round they drew a draw against the blue and whites at the Enrique Roca.

The granas have to receive Castellón and Eldense at home, while they must visit El Collao on the penultimate day of the league. For its part, although Real Sociedad B faces the already relegated Unión Deportiva Logroñés in Zubieta next week, it will have to render accounts in the last two weeks of regular competition against Osasuna Promises, which still has options to play the promotion, and to Castellón, also fully involved in the fight for promotion.

Promotion to welcome Castellón



Beyond lowering his arms, the new owner of Real Murcia, who will proceed this week to make new payments to settle the past and present debt of the centenary entity, has launched a promotion for the clash that next Sunday (7:00 p.m.) will measure to the granas in front of Castellón. The proposal, called ‘Scarves to Heaven’, is different from the previous ones since each season ticket holder will be able to purchase an additional ticket to the one that corresponds to him for being a member for 8 euros (at any of the Enrique Roca stands) and in return he will get a gift scarf from the centenary entity. For those who are not season ticket holders, this package will cost 12 euros, while the public of children will continue to have access to the stadium for 3 euros, although without the aforementioned gift scarf.