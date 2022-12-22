The Cordovan, recently arrived from Ghana, begins to collaborate with Enrique Ortiz and Valentín Botella at the Alicante club
When talking about a soap opera in the world of football, it is usually located in the summer months, dates in which the transfer market is at full capacity and the comings and goings of players and coaches cover all the covers. In institutional matters too, because as of June 30 is when the clubs really put together their squads
#Felipe #Moreno #focuses #Hercules
Leave a Reply