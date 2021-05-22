The Chief of Staff of the City of Buenos Aires, Felipe Miguel, reported this Saturday through his social networks that he has coronavirus and is “isolated and with the corresponding monitoring” of the disease.

“I had symptoms, I swabbed and tested positive for COVID. I am isolated and with the corresponding monitoring“, he published during the morning on his Twitter account.

The Buenos Aires official participated on Thursday night in the press conference at the Buenos Aires government headquarters, in the Parque Patricios neighborhood, in which the head of the Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced the restrictions that govern from this Saturday in the Town.

Also present were the deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli; the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña; the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós; and the Minister of Transportation, Juan José Méndez.

In addition, last Tuesday, the official met at the Casa Rosada with Carlos Bianco and Santiago Cafiero, his peers from the Province and the Nation respectively, to analyze the epidemiological situation in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA).

I had symptoms, I swabbed and tested positive for COVID. I am isolated and with the corresponding monitoring. – Felipe Miguel (@FelipeMiguelBA) May 22, 2021

News in development.

LGP