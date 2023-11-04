You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Felipe Melo crying in the Copa Libertadores final.
Screenshot from ESPN
Felipe Melo crying in the Copa Libertadores final.
The ‘rude’ central defender could not contain his tears in the Boca Juniors vs. Fluminense.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
This Saturday the grand final of the Copa Libertadores 2023 is taking place. Boca Juniors and Fluminense define the continental champion in the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
It may be of interest to you: Boca vs Fluminense: follow LIVE the minute by minute of the Copa Libertadores final
Although there are several protagonists of the match, such as Germán Cano, or Edinson Cavani, Felipe Melo was the one who received all the attention for a particular detail before the game.
At the moment the Brazilian anthem began to play and, while the Boca Juniors fans whistled, The central rustic could not hold back his tears and was captured on broadcast cameras when he burst into tears.
Despite his 40 years, the rudeness he shows in each of the matches and the two Copa Libertadores titles he has under his belt, the Brazilian showed that ‘bad boys’ also cry and have feelings.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Felipe #Melo #sentimental #Copa #Libertadores #final #cries #pouts #video