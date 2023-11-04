This Saturday the grand final of the Copa Libertadores 2023 is taking place. Boca Juniors and Fluminense define the continental champion in the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Although there are several protagonists of the match, such as Germán Cano, or Edinson Cavani, Felipe Melo was the one who received all the attention for a particular detail before the game.

At the moment the Brazilian anthem began to play and, while the Boca Juniors fans whistled, The central rustic could not hold back his tears and was captured on broadcast cameras when he burst into tears.

Despite his 40 years, the rudeness he shows in each of the matches and the two Copa Libertadores titles he has under his belt, the Brazilian showed that ‘bad boys’ also cry and have feelings.

